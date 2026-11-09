Rubicon Organics Announces Dedicated Genetics Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the“Company”), Canada's leading licensed producer of premium cannabis products, today announced the launch of its dedicated genetics facility, Arbora, in Squamish, British Columbia. The leased facility has received a license from Health Canada to cultivate cannabis and is expected to strengthen the Company's genetics strategy and reinforce its position as a leader in the premium segment.

"Exceptional genetics are the engine that drives premium cannabis," said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics. "Rubicon's proprietary genetics library is one of our most important strategic assets, shaping the quality, consistency, and distinctiveness of the cannabis products we bring to market. Arbora gives that library a dedicated home and strengthens our ability to translate our genetic assets into premium products that meet evolving consumer demand.”

Arbora will serve as a dedicated hub for the preservation, propagation, and development of Rubicon's library of over 500 cannabis cultivars. The recent launch of Caviar Z, the Company's first internally bred genetic to reach market, marks a clear milestone for Rubicon's genetics program. Launched under the super-premium Simply BareTM Organics brand, Caviar Z demonstrates the commercial potential of Rubicon's in-house genetics program and its role in supporting a differentiated premium product pipeline.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is a Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis, with a portfolio of trusted brands including Simply BareTM Organics, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company operates the 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia, and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, British Columbia, with current annual production capacity of approximately 15,500 kilograms of premium cannabis, expanding to 20,000 kilograms by mid 2027. Rubicon's proprietary genetics, award-winning products and international certifications support its growth in Canada and regulated international markets.



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CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ...

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business strategy, objectives, growth plans, operational performance, production capacity, market expansion, genetics library, the expected benefits of the Company's Squamish facility, and the expected impact of the facility on the Company's strategy or innovation plans. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in regulatory requirements, operational risks, market demand, competition, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.