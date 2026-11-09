Goldinxs CEO Issues Letter To Shareholders, Highlights Progression Of Maiden Drill Program At Fishpot Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transition from integrated exploration targeting to first modern systematic drill testing, supported by C$1.25M in recently completed financing and an expanded board with significant mining industry experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (“ GoldInxs,” or the“ Company”) ( TSXV: INXS, OTCQB: INXGF ) is pleased to provide the following shareholder update from Nick Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, outlining the Company's recent corporate and exploration milestones, strategic priorities as it advances its exploration program and the progress of its maiden drill program at its flagship Fishpot Project in central British Columbia.

Recent Highlights Leading to the Maiden Drill Program Underway at Fishpot



GoldInxs completed a 53.4-line-kilometre three-dimensional Induced Polarization ("3D IP") survey, reprocessed historical airborne magnetic data using Magnetization Vector Intensity ("MVI") modelling and received results from Ripplinger Royalties Corp.'s Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance ("EHR") survey post IPO, which assisted in developing the exploration drill targets.

GoldInxs then strengthened its financial position to support its exploration strategy through the completion of a two-tranche non-brokered private placement, closing the second tranche of its upsized financing, bringing total gross proceeds raised to C$1,250,100.

GoldInxs is now pleased to report that the Company has completed over half (1,000 metres) of the ongoing inaugural drill program, designed to complete approximately 2,000 metres of NQ diamond drilling across multiple planned holes.

Drill core is being processed by geologists from Tripoint Geological Services, with geological logging, portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") analysis and sampling undertaken before submission for assay.

GoldInxs expects initial geological information generated through this maiden drilling campaign to be released a few weeks following completion of the drill program in November. The drilling data aims to validate the presence of Blackwater-style epithermal gold-silver mineralization at Fishpot, alongside the potential for porphyry-style copper-gold targets.



To Our Shareholders,

GoldInxs has reached an important milestone in its corporate development, transitioning from systematic exploration and target generation to the first modern drill testing of multiple priority targets at its flagship Fishpot Project in central British Columbia, the same mineralized belt and district as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine.

Over the past several months, our team has focused on consolidating and interpreting multiple layers of geological, geochemical and geophysical information to develop a more comprehensive understanding of the Fishpot property. This work has culminated in the commencement of our ~2,000-metre maiden diamond drill program, representing an important step in evaluating the property's gold-silver and copper-gold potential.

Maiden Drill Program Underway at Fishpot

GoldInxs has completed over half (1,000 metres) of the ongoing inaugural drill program (refer to press release dated October 20, 2026 ) designed to complete approximately 2,000 metres of NQ diamond drilling across an estimated 8 to 10 holes, testing multiple priority zones across the property. The program represents the first modern, systematic drill test of several targets developed through the Company's integrated exploration work. Historically, only 2 drill holes, totalling 378 metres, have been completed on the property by Phelps Dodge in 1995 as part of a broader regional program, and we are excited to expand upon this historical drilling.

The Lightening Zone represents an important initial target due to the coincidence of subsurface IP anomalies, extensive silica alteration and associated gold, silver, copper, bismuth, antimony and zinc geochemical anomalies. Drill core is being processed by geologists from Tripoint Geological Services, with geological logging, portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") analysis and sampling undertaken before submission for assay. The Company expects the information generated through the initial drilling campaign to assist in evaluating the geometry, geological controls, continuity and potential extent of the identified on-surface mineralized systems, while informing subsequent exploration decisions.

The commencement of drilling at Fishpot represents the culmination of an integrated exploration campaign designed to identify and prioritize areas with the strongest geological and geophysical signatures. GoldInxs completed a 53.4-line-kilometre three-dimensional Induced Polarization ("3D IP") survey, reprocessed historical airborne magnetic data using Magnetization Vector Intensity ("MVI") modelling, and received results from Ripplinger Royalties Corp.'s Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance ("EHR") survey (refer to press release dated September 24, 2026 ). These results were integrated with existing geological mapping, alteration observations and surface geochemical data, resulting in six exploration datasets being incorporated into the Company's targeting model. The objective was to identify areas where multiple independent exploration indicators spatially coincide, providing a stronger technical basis for prioritizing drill locations.

The integrated model identified multiple prospective gold-silver epithermal and copper-gold porphyry-style targets (refer to Figure 1), including:



Lightening Zone: Overlapping IP resistivity and chargeability anomalies beneath an approximately 2-kilometre-by-500-metre surface zone of intense silica alteration and associated multi-element geochemical anomalies, the company is exploring this zone for epithermal deposit potential.

Thriller Zone: A magnetic low and resistivity anomaly associated with silica-rich surface features.

Believin' Zone: A resistivity high with moderate chargeability and an overlapping magnetic low.

Luftballon Zone: A magnetic low with moderate chargeability, intense silica alteration and overlapping geochemical anomalies.

Southside Zone: A moderate chargeability anomaly associated with a resistivity contact near the southern side of the magnetic feature. BullsEye Target: A magnetic high surrounded by magnetic lows, accompanied by a moderate chargeability anomaly and gold, silver, copper, bismuth and antimony surface geochemical anomalies. The Company considers this a priority target for investigating potential porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization.



The convergence of these datasets has allowed the Company to move beyond broad surface exploration and establish a series of specific geological and geophysical targets for drill testing. We believe Fishpot offers an exciting exploration opportunity given the convergence of multiple exploration indicators, its largely untested nature and its location within an established gold and silver exploration region of central British Columbia. As we advance this next phase, our priorities remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, systematic exploration, technical execution and building long-term value for our shareholders.

Strategic Regional Setting

The Fishpot Project is situated approximately 65 kilometres from Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and within the broader central British Columbia region that includes Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property, Newton, Capoose and 3Ts Project.

Blackwater provides an important regional geological reference point, demonstrating the presence of a significant gold-silver mineralizing system within the broader district. GoldInxs is investigating the potential for Blackwater-style epithermal gold-silver mineralization at Fishpot, alongside potential porphyry-style copper-gold targets. The Company's exploration thesis is supported by reported surface alteration, multi-element geochemical signatures and geophysical responses that warrant further investigation. Importantly, the proximity of Fishpot to established regional deposits provides geological context but does not establish that similar mineralization, grades or deposit characteristics exist on the Company's property. The maiden drill program is designed to test these interpretations directly.

Financing and Corporate Development

GoldInxs has strengthened its financial position to support its exploration strategy through the completion of a two-tranche non-brokered private placement, closing the second tranche of its upsized financing, bringing total gross proceeds raised to C$1,250,100 (refer to press release dated October 19, 2026 ). These proceeds provide sufficient runway for the Company to execute on its ongoing drill program and operations at Fishpot, including drilling, sampling and other eligible exploration expenditures, as well as general working capital.

The Company also announced changes to its board of directors with the appointments of Deepak Malhotra, Zoran Pudar and Gordana Slepcev, bringing considerable mining industry experience to the Company's board. Dr. Deepak Malhotra brings more than 50 years of mining sector experience, including mineral processing and project development internationally, and holds a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines. Zoran Pudar brings approximately 40 years of experience evaluating, exploring and developing mineral projects across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific Rim. Gordana Slepcev, M.Sc., P.Eng. brings more than 25 years of international mining industry experience, including senior operational, executive, project development and financing roles. Her previous leadership positions include COO, President and CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc. and COO of Anaconda Mining. Darcy Vis continues in his role as Vice President of Exploration, providing technical leadership as the Company advances its exploration programs. These corporate developments reflect GoldInxs' continued focus on strengthening its technical and governance capabilities while advancing its core exploration assets.

Strategic Priorities and Outlook

As GoldInxs moves into this next phase, the Company's immediate focus is on executing its maiden drill program at Fishpot and evaluating the results against the geological and geophysical interpretations developed through its exploration work.

The Company intends to use the information generated through drilling to:

Evaluate the geological and mineralization characteristics of the priority target zones.Assess the relationship between surface alteration, geochemical anomalies and subsurface geophysical responses.Refine its geological interpretation and identify opportunities for additional drilling.Establish priorities for subsequent exploration expenditures based on the results obtained.

GoldInxs believes the combination of a largely untested property, multiple defined exploration targets, modern geophysical datasets and a focused drilling strategy provides a meaningful opportunity to advance its understanding of the Fishpot Project. Further details on the ongoing exploration program can be viewed in a recent interview conducted by the Company's VP Exploration, Darcy Vis:

As the mining sector emerges from a period of constrained financing and subdued investor sentiment, GoldInxs is strategically positioned to capitalize on improving capital markets conditions and renewed investor interest in gold, silver and copper exploration, with its recently completed financing, strengthened technical leadership and active maiden drill program at Fishpot providing tangible catalysts as the junior mining sector enters a potential new growth cycle.

On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we advance GoldInxs through this important stage of its development. We look forward to providing further updates as exploration progresses.

Sincerely,

Nick Michael

President & Chief Executive Officer

GoldInxs Mining Corp.







Figure 1: Key Targets for Drill Program on Fishpot Property

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., the Qualified Person for GoldInxs Mining Corp., who is responsible for the technical information contained herein.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ( TSXV:INXS, OTCQB: INXGF ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Fishpot Property or any other Company properties, the timing, scope and objectives of the planned maiden drill program, the anticipated usefulness of geological, geochemical and geophysical data in refining exploration targets, potential exploration results, other prospective exploration projects, regional considerations, potential future financings of the Company and the potential benefits of the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at