Kruger Big Assist Marks Seven Years Of Helping More Canadian Kids Access Hockey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kruger Big Assist has committed $1.4 million to over 60 minor hockey associations across Canada, helping thousands of families access the game

Ambassadors Hayley Wickenheiser and Matthew Schaefer return to help make hockey more accessible and inclusive for Canadian families

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels® and Bonterra®, is proud to announce the Kruger Big Assist is back for its seventh year. With support from Canadian hockey icons Hayley Wickenheiser and Matthew Schaefer, the Kruger Big Assist is continuing its mission to help remove financial barriers and give more Canadian kids the opportunity to play hockey.

Since launching in 2020, the Kruger Big Assist has committed $1.4 million to over 60 minor hockey associations across Canada, helping thousands of families access the game. This year, $200,000 will be awarded to support minor hockey communities across the country, continuing its commitment to helping remove financial barriers and keep more kids on the ice.

Canadians are encouraged to nominate a minor hockey association for the chance to win up to $100,000. Nominations are open until February 8, 2027. Five regional winners will receive $25,000, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $75,000. The grand prize winner will be selected by a public vote in March 2027.

“Hockey has a special way of bringing communities together, but the cost of playing can put the game out of reach for many families. Through Kruger Big Assist, we're proud to help remove financial barriers and give more kids the opportunity to experience everything the game has to offer, both on and off the ice,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products.“As we enter our seventh year, we remain committed to helping make hockey more accessible and inclusive for families and communities across Canada.”

From rising registration fees to increased travel costs, various financial barriers can prevent families from participating in minor hockey. The Kruger Big Assist provides funding to minor hockey associations to help address these barriers and make the game more accessible within their communities.

Inspiring Action: Kruger Big Assist Ambassadors Return to Rally Canadians

This year's program is backed by two legendary Canadian hockey stars who will help champion accessibility and inclusion. Each ambassador knows the importance of teamwork and community, and they're continuing to inspire kids across Canada to get on the ice and join in. The ambassadors include:



Hayley Wickenheiser: Five-time Olympic medalist, Hockey Hall of Famer and five-time Kruger Big Assist ambassador. Recently named to the Order of Hockey in Canada. Matthew Schaefer: First overall selection in the 2025 NHL draft, three-time Team Canada gold medalist, and 2026 Calder Trophy winner



“At every level of hockey, I've seen how the game teaches kids skills that extend far beyond the rink,” said Hayley Wickenheiser, Kruger Big Assist Ambassador.“I relied on volunteers and my community throughout minor hockey, so I know firsthand the impact that support can have. Giving more kids the chance to play hockey is what the Kruger Big Assist is all about, and I'm proud to support the program for another season!”

“Some of my best memories and biggest lessons have come from being on the ice, and every kid should have the chance to experience that,” stated Matthew Schaefer, Kruger Big Assist Ambassador.“After being part of the Kruger Big Assist last year, I'm proud to be back supporting a program that is helping to make hockey more accessible for families across Canada. Every kid deserves the opportunity to play, to be part of a team and to feel like they belong.”

New this year, Matthew Schaefer will share his own hockey journey that spotlights the people who assisted him throughout his life and helped him achieve his hockey dreams.

The film, which features the Calder Memorial Trophy winner alongside his real-life father, brother, and physiotherapist, shows Schaefer training and scoring on the net after being passed the puck by the different individuals who have assisted him in his hockey journey - their on ice assist serving as a metaphor for how they assisted Schaefer off the ice in helping him achieve his goals.

Canadians will experience the campaign across a broad mix of broadcast, social and digital platforms. The campaign will come to life on TSN through integrated broadcast segments, including during the IIHF World Junior Championships and NHL broadcasts, as well as across social and digital properties including BarDown and Digital SportsCentre. Additional campaign creative will run across social, digital, OLV, YouTube, connected TV, NHL.com, Meta and TikTok. In Quebec, the campaign will be amplified through broadcast integrations across TVA and TVA Sports.

How Kruger Big Assist Impacts Canadian Families

Since its inception, the Kruger Big Assist has supported diverse hockey communities across Canada, including girls' and boys' hockey, as well as para ice hockey associations, including sledge-hockey and blind-hockey.

Hockey plays an important role in bringing communities together and creating positive experiences for kids. As a Canadian company, Kruger Products is proud to continue supporting local hockey communities and helping more families participate in the game they love.

The 2026 grand prize winner, Chapleau Minor Hockey Association, is putting its Kruger Big Assist funding toward numerous initiatives that help make hockey more accessible for local families. Serving communities across Northern Ontario, including three surrounding First Nations communities, the association is launching an eight-week "Try Hockey" program, providing equipment for new players, helping families overcome transportation barriers and creating girls-only ice sessions to help more youth feel welcome and supported in the sport.

How to Get Involved: Nominate Your Local Minor Hockey Association



Nominate a minor hockey association now through February 8, 2027, at KrugerBigAssist.ca. Vote for the grand prize winner in March 2027.



More Information on the Kruger Big Assist

Q: What is the Kruger Big Assist?

A: The Kruger Big Assist is an annual funding initiative that awards financial grants to minor hockey associations in Canada, with money going directly to offset enrollment costs so more kids can access Canada's game. Now in its 7th year, the Kruger Big Assist has committed $1.4 million to making hockey more accessible and inclusive. Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra®, first created the Kruger Big Assist during the pandemic in 2020 to provide financial assistance to Canadian hockey families in need of an off-ice assist to give more kids access to Canada's game.

Q: How does the program work?

A: Kruger Products created the Kruger Big Assist to raise awareness and make hockey more accessible to youth in Canada. Through the Kruger Big Assist website, , hockey associations are nominated by members in their community and can be awarded up to $100,000. Once entries are submitted, a judging panel will select a total of five winning hockey associations to receive a donation of $25,000. Nominations are open until February 8, 2027. The five Kruger Big Assist recipients will then be eligible to receive the grand prize, an additional $75,000. The grand prize winner will be determined by the Canadian public who will be asked to vote for the most deserving association starting in March 2027.

Q: What has been the program's impact to date?

A: The Kruger Big Assist launched in 2020 to help Canadian families in need of an off-ice assist. Since then, the Kruger Big Assist has committed $1.4 million to over 60 hockey associations across the country, helping thousands of Canadian families access hockey and participate in the game.

Q: Who can nominate a hockey association?

A: Anyone can nominate a hockey association! Whether you are a player, a parent whose child plays hockey, a coach, a volunteer, an individual in the community, or you represent a hockey association, you can nominate a hockey association who you feel deserves to win. Canadians can now visit krugerbigassist.ca online to nominate deserving minor hockey associations until February 8, 2027.

Q: What is the Kruger Big Assist grand prize?

A: The grand prize is an additional $75,000 grant, given to one of the Kruger Big Assist recipients, to encourage more kids to play hockey by developing solutions that help remove barriers and make the game more accessible, inclusive and equitable for everyone. The grand prize winner will be determined by the Canadian public who will be asked to vote for the most deserving association in March 2027.

Q: Where is more information available on Kruger Big Assist?

A: Additional information, nominations and selection criteria is available at

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products Inc. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private-label products. The Kruger PRO division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past fourteen years, Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2026. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Kelly French

North Strategic (for Kruger Products)

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647-248-7696

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at