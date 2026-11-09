Kite Expands Rapidly Across Connecticut, Bringing Its Intentional Cannabis Products To 26 Retail Locations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connecticut-born cannabis brand will soon be available at more than a third of the state's cannabis dispensaries, two months after launch

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite, a Connecticut cannabis brand designed for modern, intentional living, today announced its products will soon be available at 26 cannabis retail locations across Connecticut, marking a rapid expansion since the brand's September launch. Kite is currently developing relationships with dispensaries throughout the state, including Fine Fettle, Budr, Clone Cannabis, Nightjar and other leading retailers.

The expansion reflects growing retail availability for the Connecticut-born brand, founded by entrepreneur, lifelong athlete and wellness advocate Oz Pariser. Built around the belief that cannabis should enhance life's experiences rather than simply maximize potency, Kite offers a portfolio of premium products developed for consumers who value quality, consistency, flavor and intentionality. With distribution soon spanning more than a third of Connecticut's cannabis dispensaries, Kite is quickly establishing its presence in the state's evolving cannabis marketplace.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to build a brand that reflects how people are actually choosing to experience cannabis today,” said Pariser, founder and CEO of Kite.“Consumers are looking beyond THC numbers alone. They want quality products, distinctive flavors and options that fit their preferences and the experiences they are seeking. Reaching 26 retail locations so soon after launch is an exciting milestone, and we are grateful to the retail partners who are helping introduce Kite to consumers across Connecticut.”

Kite's product lineup includes all-in-one vape devices, premium pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls. Offerings include a Tangie THC distillate vape featuring citrus-forward notes; a Blue Dream vape combining THC and CBD in a 9:1 ratio; pre-rolls made with premium flower and infused pre-rolls with solventless bubble hash. Across the portfolio, Kite emphasizes thoughtful formulation, flavor and a consistent product experience.

Kite's approach also reflects a broader shift toward more intentional cannabis consumption, as some adults incorporate cannabis into their established lifestyle routines, whether relaxing after a busy day, enjoying time with friends or unwinding as part of an evening routine. Pariser's background as a lifelong athlete informs the brand's emphasis on intentionality and personal choice.

“My years in athletics and martial arts taught me the importance of being intentional about the choices we make and the routines we build,” Pariser said.“That philosophy carries into Kite. We want to give adult consumers thoughtfully made options that fit different preferences and occasions, while keeping the focus on craftsmanship, quality and the experience itself. This is just the beginning for Kite, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside Connecticut's cannabis community.”

Kite products are currently or soon will be available at the following Connecticut retailers:



Budr

Clone

Fine Fettle

The Harvest Corner

The Liv

Naature

Nightjar

Rodeo Trulieve



For more information about Kite and its products, visit kitect.com. To learn more about the company or schedule an interview with Oz Pariser, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or....

About Kite

Kite is a Connecticut-based cannabis brand creating premium products for modern consumers who value quality, intentionality and experience. Through a commitment to quality, innovation and consumer-focused product development, Kite is helping redefine what modern cannabis consumption looks like while building a brand centered on living well, staying present and making every day a good day. For more information, visit Kite online or continue the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information:

Jim Dissett

Puf Creativ

303-532-7392

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