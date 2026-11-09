Abcourt Obtains Necessary Authorizations To Commence Drilling On The Malartic Property, Held In Joint Venture With DPM Metals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that it has been granted Autorisation de Travaux à Impact (ATI) by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This key regulatory milestone allows for the imminent commencement of drilling on the Malartic property, held in a joint venture with DPM Metals Inc. (“DPM”), which will act as operator of the project.
Highlights: Imminent start of the drilling program at the Malartic JV project: First major exploration phase involving 6,000 metres of drilling strategically distributed throughout the site.
Capital preservation: Campaign finance shared on a pro-rata basis (51% DPM Metals / 49% Abcourt). Abcourt's investment allows it to maintain its 49% stake and avoid any dilution for shareholders.
High-potential objectives: Drilling will prioritize three key prospects to follow up on past results and assess their potential: Malrobic and ASPI shear-zone related gold targets and Bousquet Formation gold-polymetallic VMS target.
Strategic neighborhood: The property is directly bordered on both sides by claims of Agnico Eagle, which is actively developing the Marban project.
Geological potential and historical results of the Malartic JV project
The first phase of the 2026–2027 drilling campaign aims to follow up on high-grade gold intersects identified during previous exploration programs, between the Parfouru and Dumagami shear zones within the competent formations of the Blake River Group. Targets include:
The ASPI prospect where MLDD015 hole drilled in 2019 intersected 4.2 g/t Au over 6.8 metres, including a high-grade section of 12.7 g/t Au over 2 metres hosted in mafic volcanics and graphitic shale contact.
The Malrobic target area where MLDD016 hole previously intersected 1.3 g/t Au over 15 metres in mafic volcaniclastics, including 27.9 g/t Au over 0.6 metre.
Beyond its gold potential, the Malartic property offers a discovery opportunity for gold-rich polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) mineralization. The terrain is crossed by the Bousquet Formation, considered a fertile geological unit that hosts the world-class VMS deposits at the Bousquet-La Ronde mining camp.
Holes MLDD05 and MLDD06, drilled during previous campaigns in this area, intersected altered bimodal intermediate-felsic volcanic units, including rhyolites with FII- and FIII1-type geochemical fertility signature over thicknesses of more than 50 metres. As geological and stratigraphic knowledge of the area remains limited, new holes are planned in the Bousquet Formation to properly assess its potential to contain volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization footprint.
This drilling campaign will be cofinanced by DPM Metals, which holds a 51% interest in the Malartic property. Abcourt Mines will contribute to the 49% pro-rata financing in the joint venture, in order to maintain its interest and avoid dilution. The Malartic property is bordered on both sides by Agnico Eagle, which is actively developing the Marban project. Abcourt Mines' participation in this work is part of its growth strategy, focused on maximizing the value of its property portfolio.
About DPM Metals Inc .
(Formerly known as Dundee Precious Metals)
DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) is a Canadian-based international precious metals mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. DPM is the 51% owner and operator of the Malartic joint venture.
Recognized for its operational discipline, fully funded growth and development pipeline and significant track record of exploration success, including four significant new discoveries since 2023, the company will leverage its proven technical capabilities and high environmental and social standards to realize the discovery potential of the project. DPM's head office is located in Toronto, Canada.
Figure 1: General Location
Figure 2: Location of the DEE (Droit Exclusif Exploration) on the Malartic JV property
Figure 3: The area covered by the ATI-107116 Impact Work Authorization at the Malartic JV Project
Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The drilling work that will begin at the Malartic JV project confirms the quality of our property portfolio, and we are proud to participate with our partner DPM Metals in this first phase of drilling work. The Malartic JV project was one of the properties acquired by Abcourt Mines when it merged with Pershimex Resources Corporation."
Qualified Persons
Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
About Abcourt Mines Inc.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.
For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on
| Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO VP
T: (819) 768-2857
Email: ...
| Dany Cenac Robert
VP Communication and Corporate Development
T: (514) 722-2276 ext. 456
Email: ...
|
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", "could", "occur" or "be achieved" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, are available on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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