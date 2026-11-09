Abcourt Obtains Necessary Authorizations To Commence Drilling On The Malartic Property, Held In Joint Venture With DPM Metals

Highlights:

Strategic neighborhood: The property is directly bordered on both sides by claims of Agnico Eagle, which is actively developing the Marban project.

Geological potential and historical results of the Malartic JV project

The first phase of the 2026–2027 drilling campaign aims to follow up on high-grade gold intersects identified during previous exploration programs, between the Parfouru and Dumagami shear zones within the competent formations of the Blake River Group. Targets include:



The ASPI prospect where MLDD015 hole drilled in 2019 intersected 4.2 g/t Au over 6.8 metres, including a high-grade section of 12.7 g/t Au over 2 metres hosted in mafic volcanics and graphitic shale contact.

The Malrobic target area where MLDD016 hole previously intersected 1.3 g/t Au over 15 metres in mafic volcaniclastics, including 27.9 g/t Au over 0.6 metre.



Beyond its gold potential, the Malartic property offers a discovery opportunity for gold-rich polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) mineralization. The terrain is crossed by the Bousquet Formation, considered a fertile geological unit that hosts the world-class VMS deposits at the Bousquet-La Ronde mining camp.

Holes MLDD05 and MLDD06, drilled during previous campaigns in this area, intersected altered bimodal intermediate-felsic volcanic units, including rhyolites with FII- and FIII1-type geochemical fertility signature over thicknesses of more than 50 metres. As geological and stratigraphic knowledge of the area remains limited, new holes are planned in the Bousquet Formation to properly assess its potential to contain volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization footprint.

This drilling campaign will be cofinanced by DPM Metals, which holds a 51% interest in the Malartic property. Abcourt Mines will contribute to the 49% pro-rata financing in the joint venture, in order to maintain its interest and avoid dilution. The Malartic property is bordered on both sides by Agnico Eagle, which is actively developing the Marban project. Abcourt Mines' participation in this work is part of its growth strategy, focused on maximizing the value of its property portfolio.

About DPM Metals Inc .

(Formerly known as Dundee Precious Metals)

DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) is a Canadian-based international precious metals mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. DPM is the 51% owner and operator of the Malartic joint venture.

Recognized for its operational discipline, fully funded growth and development pipeline and significant track record of exploration success, including four significant new discoveries since 2023, the company will leverage its proven technical capabilities and high environmental and social standards to realize the discovery potential of the project. DPM's head office is located in Toronto, Canada.

Figure 1: General Location









Figure 2: Location of the DEE (Droit Exclusif Exploration) on the Malartic JV property









Figure 3: The area covered by the ATI-107116 Impact Work Authorization at the Malartic JV Project









Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The drilling work that will begin at the Malartic JV project confirms the quality of our property portfolio, and we are proud to participate with our partner DPM Metals in this first phase of drilling work. The Malartic JV project was one of the properties acquired by Abcourt Mines when it merged with Pershimex Resources Corporation."

Qualified Persons

Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on