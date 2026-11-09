Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Agility To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-09 07:02:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALEM, Ore., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility TM, (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, following its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market on November 5, 2026, announced today that members of Agility management will attend upcoming investor conferences to meet with the investment community and highlight recently announced milestones that demonstrate Agility's progress toward broader commercial adoption including its growing commercial deployments and customer pipeline.

Cantor Convergence: 4 th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Date: November 11-12, 2026
Location: Miami, Florida

Funding the Machines: Capital Formation in Physical AI Panel:
November 12, 2026 10:00 – 10:30 am ET

RBC Global Industrials Conference

Date: November 17, 2026
Location: New York, New York

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Date: December 1-3, 2026
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Agility management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To schedule a meeting, please contact the appropriate bank sales representative.

About Agility Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGLT)

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility's mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Our groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work® and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media: Michael Oldenburg
...
Investors: Anthony Rozmus
...


MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111934562


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search