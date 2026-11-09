Agility To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cantor Convergence: 4 th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference
Date: November 11-12, 2026
Location: Miami, Florida
Funding the Machines: Capital Formation in Physical AI Panel:
November 12, 2026 10:00 – 10:30 am ET
RBC Global Industrials Conference
Date: November 17, 2026
Location: New York, New York
UBS Global Technology & AI Conference
Date: December 1-3, 2026
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Agility management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To schedule a meeting, please contact the appropriate bank sales representative.
About Agility Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGLT)
Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility's mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Our groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work® and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.
Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts
Media: Michael Oldenburg
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Investors: Anthony Rozmus
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