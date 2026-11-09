Agility To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALEM, Ore., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility, (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, following its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market on November 5, 2026, announced today that members of Agility management will attend upcoming investor conferences to meet with the investment community and highlight recently announced milestones that demonstrate Agility's progress toward broader commercial adoption including its growing commercial deployments and customer pipeline.

Cantor Convergence: 4 th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference



Date: November 11-12, 2026

Location: Miami, Florida

Funding the Machines: Capital Formation in Physical AI Panel:

November 12, 2026 10:00 – 10:30 am ET

RBC Global Industrials Conference

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: New York, New York

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Date: December 1-3, 2026

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Agility management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To schedule a meeting, please contact the appropriate bank sales representative.

About Agility Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGLT)

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility's mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Our groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work® and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Contacts

Media: Michael Oldenburg

...

Investors: Anthony Rozmus

...