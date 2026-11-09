Beyond Oil Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To C$20 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each unit to consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable at C$3.50 for 24 months

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”) of up to 9,615,384 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of C$2.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$20,000,000 (approximately US$14.32 million1). The Offering is expected to close in the near future.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a“ Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (each, a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of C$3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the“ Closing Date”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for industrial research and development, sales and marketing, and general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX”) and the finalization and execution of definitive documentation. The Offering may close in one or more tranches.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible persons comprised of a cash fee of up to 6.5% of the applicable proceeds raised.

The Shares and any Warrant Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the Closing Date. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX or any other exchange.

The securities to be issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the Offering, including its size, the price and terms of the Units, the expected timing of closing and the possibility of closing in one or more tranches; the receipt of the approval of the TSX and the finalization and execution of definitive documentation; the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering; and the payment of finders' fees in connection with the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including: that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described, within the anticipated timeframe or at all; that the Company may raise less than the maximum gross proceeds of the Offering; that the approval of the TSX may not be obtained or that definitive documentation may not be finalized and executed; that the Company may use the net proceeds of the Offering differently than currently intended; and general economic and capital market conditions. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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1 Based on a fixed exchange rate of C$1.397:US$1.00.