Octave Introduces Attune Facilities, Bringing AI-Powered Facilities Management And Spatial Intelligence To Complex Multi-Site Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world's most mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, today announced the immediate availability ofOctave Attune Facilities includes AI tools to help facilities teams operate more efficiently across complex, multi-site environments.

This release includes a built-in AI assistant for all SaaS subscriptions, enabling users to find product and process information through natural-language questions. Organizations can also extend those capabilities to query approved operational data, work orders, asset records, inventory information and technical documentation.

“Facilities teams are under increasing pressure to maintain service levels, control costs and meet compliance requirements across growing portfolios,” said Joe Nichols, Vice President of Product Management – Operate, Octave.“Attune Facilities helps organizations make informed decisions and give technicians access to the information they need in the field.”

Octave Attune Facilities brings together building, space, maintenance and operational data in a single system, helping facilities teams manage assets, plan work and monitor performance across their portfolios. The solution is used in government, retail, hospitality, healthcare, professional services and transportation.

Organizations are able to track costs alongside asset conditions and maintenance history to improve operations. Attune Facilities also helps provide critical context for workers and organizations through mobile tools and access to digital twins, reality capture and other visualizations.

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About Octave

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.