Immunocore To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, PA & GAITHERSBURG, MD, US, 09 November 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced management will participate at the following conferences in November.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. GMT

Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference

1x1 and small group meetings: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting 'Events & Presentations', under 'Events', via the 'Investors' section of Immunocore's website at Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in 39 countries, including the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Vice President Communications

T: +44 (0) 7458030732

E: ...

Follow on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Ryan Baker, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: +1 (215) 384-4781

E: ...