HEAVYS Surpasses 200,000 Customers Across 90 Countries

Heavys H1H Headphones - 8 speaker immersive sound

Heavys H1H Headphones with snap-on Shells

Heavys H1E Earbuds with snap-on Shells on case

Audio company expands globally with patented eight-speaker headphones and 150+ artist and brand designs connecting music superfans to their favorite artists.

- Itay Rahat, Chief Marketing Officer, HEAVYS INC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HEAVYS, the consumer audio company known for its patented eight-speaker immersive headphone technology, announced that it has surpassed 200,000 customers across 90 countries, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth.

Originally developed to deliver a more immersive listening experience for complex, high-energy music, HEAVYS has evolved into a growing consumer audio brand serving music lovers across genres, lifestyles, and listening experiences.

The company's expansion is driven by differentiated audio technology, a growing product portfolio, and a personalization platform that connects music superfans with their favorite artists and brands.

"Reaching 200,000 customers across 90 countries is an exciting milestone, but what matters most to us is what happens after that first purchase," said Itay Rahat, Chief Marketing Officer of HEAVYS. "We're seeing customers return for new audio products, collect designs from their favorite artists, and make HEAVYS part of their everyday lives. We like to challenge the ordinary, with more than 150 artist and brand designs and an expanding product lineup, we're building something beyond headphones: a brand that people want to keep coming back to."

**Patented Audio Technology at the Core**

At the heart of HEAVYS is its patented eight-speaker architecture, developed with renowned audio engineer Axel Grell, the company's Chief Technology Officer and former Sennheiser headphone engineer.

Unlike conventional headphones that typically use a single driver per earcup, HEAVYS H1H headphones feature four dedicated speakers per ear, designed to deliver exceptional detail, frequency separation, and an immersive soundstage. The patented design helps our ears absorb the sound more naturally and prevent listening fatigue over time as well.

Originally engineered with the demands of complex music in mind, the technology is designed to bring greater depth and clarity to listening experiences across genres.

The company has since expanded beyond its flagship H1H Over Ear headphones to include H1E True Wireless Earbuds, Gaming accessories, hearing protection products such as Heavys H1F1 Earplugs, and additional audio solution, with much more coming on the software and hardware side.

**Building Customer Loyalty Beyond the First Purchase**

Beyond its growing customer base, HEAVYS is seeing encouraging signs of long-term customer loyalty, with customers returning for additional audio products and engaging with its expanding collection of interchangeable snap on SHELLS.

The personalization system allows customers to change the appearance of their headphones in seconds, featuring designs inspired by music, art, and entertainment.

With more than 150 artist and brand designs, HEAVYS has built a growing collection of officially licensed collaborations with globally recognized artists and entertainment properties, including Queen, Dream Theater, Lamb of God, Type O Negative, KISS, All Elite Wrestling, and Anime Shows.

The company has also introduced its first three-dimensional SHELLS, extending its personalization platform beyond printed artwork and creating additional ways for customers to customize their headphones.

By combining consumer electronics with collectible, artist-inspired accessories, HEAVYS is building an ecosystem for music superfans that extends beyond the initial hardware purchase.

**Expanding Into New Categories and Markets**

As HEAVYS continues to grow internationally, the company is expanding its product portfolio and distribution channels to reach new audiences.

Recent additions include wireless earbuds, gaming accessories, and new headphone personalization options, reflecting the company's broader ambition to serve customers across music, gaming, travel, and everyday listening.

HEAVYS is also expanding its direct-to-consumer and marketplace presence while continuing to develop partnerships with artists, entertainment brands, and distribution partners.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in audio engineering, product innovation, international expansion, and its growing music licensing ecosystem.

"Our focus is on creating products and experiences that give customers more reasons to engage with HEAVYS over time," added Rahat. "We believe the combination of great sound, meaningful personalization, and a genuine connection to music culture creates a foundation for long-term growth."

**About HEAVYS**

HEAVYS is a consumer audio technology company developing immersive headphones, wireless earbuds, gaming accessories, and personalized audio products. Its flagship H1H headphones feature a patented eight-speaker architecture developed with audio engineer Axel Grell. Through interchangeable magnetic SHELLS and officially licensed artist collaborations, HEAVYS combines audio innovation with music-inspired personalization, serving customers across 90 countries worldwide.

HEAVYS Partnerships

Heavys Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HEAVYS Surpasses 200,000 Customers Across 90 Countries News Provided By Heavys INC November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.