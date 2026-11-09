Kent Imaging Partners With IPCIUM To Bring Snapshotnir Tissue Oxygenation Imaging To Aged Care: Australia & New Zealand

Kent Imaging's SnapshotNIR

CALGARY, AB - ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An exclusive partnership puts non-invasive tissue viability assessment in the hands of aged care teams, integrated with IPCIUM's connected care platform, so tissue damage can be seen, assessed and monitored proactively by care staff before wound complications progress further.

Kent Imaging Inc. and IPCIUMTM have announced an exclusive partnership to bring Kent Imaging's SnapshotNIR to aged care providers across Australia and New Zealand. IPCIUM Pty Ltd becomes the exclusive distributor of SnapshotNIR to the aged care sector in both countries, and the device is integrated with IPCIUM's model of care, so frontline teams can identify tissue damage earlier, helping to reduce complications for residents, and streamline documentation and workflows for busy staff.

SnapshotNIR uses near-infrared spectroscopy imaging to visualise tissue oxygenation at the bedside, without having to rely on invasive or time-consuming procedures. The imaging device captures and records oxygenation values in superficial tissue, with the ability to demonstrate reduced oxygenation, ischaemic tissue and regions of intense inflammation likely the result of infection, extreme pressure or both. As this data is obtained from the capillary network, it can alert the clinician to potential issues before visible skin breakdown occurs. This gives clinicians and carers earlier insight that supports faster, targeted treatment and more effective care plans.

IPCIUM's care platform transfers SnapshotNIR results directly into the resident's record and the facilities care dashboards, making assessment data easy to access, track and act on. Integrated alerts and automated documentation help reduce unnecessary referrals, support multidisciplinary coordination, and free staff to focus on direct resident care. Every assessment is captured at the same distance and angle and time stamped in the record, giving providers the evidence of what was found, what was done and when.

“This is an exciting milestone for Kent Imaging and an important partnership for wound detection. Together with IPCIUM we're putting easy-to-use wound-assessment tools into the hands of carers, so problems are identified sooner, treatments start earlier, and aged care patients, an often under supported group, experience fewer complications.”

Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer, Kent Imaging

“SnapshotNIR plays a crucial role in our mission to aggregate a portfolio of leading edge and innovative solutions into our continuous model of care, giving staff a clear picture of tissue health so residents receive treatment sooner and experience fewer complications. The platform gives teams reliable information they can use to plan, measure, monitor and communicate care more effectively.”

Camille Morin, Executive Director, IPCIUM

Jodi Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Human Services Skills Organisation, and Non-Executive Director at IPCIUM, has witnessed the need for this product first-hand, saying:“I've seen the harm late detection can cause for residents, families and carers. Embedding SnapshotNIR into IPCIUM's platform means earlier intervention, better quality of life for people living with chronic wounds, and practical tools that make staff work easier and more effective.”

Jodi Schmidt, Non-Executive Director, IPCIUM, and Chief Executive Officer, Human Services Skills Organisation

Aged care providers in Australia and New Zealand can contact IPCIUM to arrange a demonstration of SnapshotNIR with the IPCIUM platform.

ABOUT KENT IMAGING

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading medical technology innovator that designs, manufactures and markets imaging technology for limb preservation and surgical care. Its SnapshotNIR system enables clinicians to visualize tissue oxygenation in real time, supporting wound care, surgical planning and vascular assessment. For more information, visit kentimaging.

ABOUT KENT IMAGING

IPCIUM is a Brisbane, Australia based health technology company delivering a technology-enabled model of care that extends clinical expertise beyond the walls of hospitals. Its platform combines advanced diagnostic imaging, intelligent clinical workflow, telehealth, remote monitoring and workforce capability in one connected ecosystem, helping residential aged care, home care, community health and primary care providers detect wound deterioration earlier, route the right information to the right clinician and coordinate the response wherever care is delivered. Clinical judgement always stays with the clinician. IPCIUM is live in Australia and scaling globally. For more information, visit ipcium.

Leah Pavlick

Kent Imaging Inc.

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Kent Imaging partners with IPCIUM to bring SnapshotNIR tissue oxygenation imaging to aged care: Australia & New Zealand News Provided By Kent Imaging Inc. November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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