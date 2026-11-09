Oasis Awarded $1.94 Million Federal Grant To Expand Falls Screening And Prevention Programming For Older Adults In MO

As part of this grant, Oasis is recruiting qualified fall prevention facilitators for paid, part-time opportunities to help older adults improve balance, reduce fall risk, and maintain independence through evidence-based programs.

The Oasis Center for Falls Prevention teaches programming that provides proven strategies to help older adults improve balance, stay active, and feel more confident in their everyday life.

Oasis' headquarters in St. Ann, MO. The Home of the Center for Falls Prevention.

Funding will help Oasis expand access to proven, evidence-based programs that reduce fall risks and help older adults maintain their independence.

- Juliet Simone, Chief Program Officer at OasisST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults 65 and older, affecting one in four older Americans each year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Now, Oasis is expanding its efforts to help older adults stay healthy, active, and independent through a $1.94 million federal grant awarded by HHS, through its Administration for Community Living (ACL).The Oasis Institute is one of eight organizations nationwide selected in September to receive funding through ACL's Scaling Evidence-Based Falls Prevention Programs initiative. The award, totaling $1.94 million over three years, will support the expansion of evidence-based falls prevention programs, strengthen partnerships between healthcare providers and community organizations, and help more older adults access resources that can reduce their risk of injury."Falls can have a profound impact on an older adult's health, confidence, and ability to remain independent," said Juliet Simone, Chief Program Officer at Oasis. "This funding will allow us to build on the work we're already doing, bringing proven falls prevention resources to more older adults and helping them develop the strength, balance, and confidence to age in place."The need for effective falls prevention continues to grow as the nation's population ages. HHS reports that nonfatal falls among older adults account for an estimated $80 billion in annual healthcare spending nationwide. Falls risk can be reduced through early identification of risk factors, improved strength and balance, and practical changes that make daily activities safer.Oasis has established a community-based approach to addressing these falls prevention measures through its Center for Falls Prevention at the St. Louis Oasis Northwest Plaza location in St. Ann, MO. The center brings together free fall prevention resources in one location, making it easier for older adults to understand their individual risks and take steps to reduce them. Offerings include one-on-one screenings and consultations with clinical pharmacists and physical therapists, evidence-based workshops such as Matter of Balance and Healthy Steps for Older Adults, and exercise classes designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The center also connects older adults with local health experts through educational panels and discussions addressing falls risk and related health concerns.The new federal funding will help Oasis build on this foundation by expanding access to evidence-based falls prevention programs and strengthening connections between healthcare providers and community resources. As part of the broader federal initiative, the funding supports efforts to expand programs in Missouri such as Stepping On, which helps older adults address common falls risks related to balance, medications, vision, footwear, and home safety. By connecting clinical screenings with practical, community-based support, Oasis aims to help more older adults take preventive action before a fall leads to serious injury.Oasis' awarded grant is part of a broader federal investment of up to $27.8 million over three years in falls prevention initiatives across the country. Together, these efforts aim to bring proven prevention strategies to more communities, strengthen local delivery networks, and reduce avoidable injuries and healthcare costs.Oasis will begin rolling out its expanded falls prevention programming in early 2027, building on its existing efforts to make evidence-based resources more accessible to older adults. As part of the expansion, Oasis will recruit several paid, part-time facilitators to lead programs in the community. The positions are particularly well-suited for retired or semi-retired nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and exercise professionals interested in helping older adults improve their strength, balance, and confidence.To learn more about Oasis's falls prevention programs and upcoming opportunities, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" oasisnet/cf###About Oasis Center for Falls PreventionLocated at St. Louis Oasis' Northwest Plaza location in St. Ann, MO, the Oasis Center for Falls Prevention provides free resources and evidence-based programs to help older adults reduce their risk of falling and maintain their independence. The center offers falls risk screenings and consultations, strength and balance classes, educational workshops, and access to trusted local health professionals. Through these services, Oasis helps older adults build confidence, improve mobility, and take practical steps toward safer, healthier aging. For more information about programs, services, or registration, call (314) 862-4859, ext. 24.

Gary Lowder

Oasis

+1 3146871134

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Oasis Awarded $1.94 Million Federal Grant to Expand Falls Screening and Prevention Programming for Older Adults in MO News Provided By The Oasis Institute November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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