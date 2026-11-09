Flashpath Announces Commercial Agreement With Experimental Pathology Laboratories For Flashae Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agreement brings integrated preclinical, clinical, and regulatory safety evidence to an established leader in toxicologic pathology.

- Sara Selitsky

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FlashPath, an AI-native biotechnology data and software company developing integrated tools for toxicology and drug safety research, today announced that Experimental Pathology Laboratories, Inc. (EPL) and its subsidiary, Aclairo Pharmaceutical Development Group, Inc. (Aclairo) have licensed access to FlashAE, FlashPath's platform for exploring and interpreting publicly available drug safety evidence across the development lifecycle.

Founded in 1971, EPL is an internationally recognized provider of toxicologic pathology, histology, and scientific consulting services supporting preclinical research and safety assessment. Its Aclairo subsidiary delivers independent and objective advice and guidance to the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of nonclinical pharmacology, toxicology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and clinical pharmacology. The agreement brings FlashAE's integrated drug safety evidence to EPL and Aclairo's scientific teams, complementing their longstanding expertise in toxicologic pathology, safety assessment, and drug development consultation.

Drug development has generated decades of valuable, publicly available toxicological evidence, much of it distributed across individual studies, regulatory submissions, clinical trials, and post-market surveillance systems. While these resources contain important information about drug safety, their fragmentation makes it difficult for scientists to systematically investigate findings across compounds, species, and stages of development.

FlashAE addresses this challenge by connecting diverse publicly available sources of safety evidence within a unified research environment. The platform enables scientists to examine preclinical observations alongside regulatory interpretations, clinical findings, and post-market safety reports, while maintaining links to the underlying source information.

"Decades of scientific research and regulatory review have created an extraordinary body of knowledge about drug safety, but much of that information remains difficult to access and connect," said Sara Selitsky, PhD, Founder and CEO of FlashPath. "Toxicologic pathology depends on the expertise of scientists who interpret complex biological findings. We believe that expertise becomes even more valuable when individual observations can be considered in the context of accumulated safety evidence. We're delighted to be working with EPL, an organization with such a distinguished history in the field."

FlashPath's broader objective is to make the accumulated knowledge of safety science more accessible and useful to researchers. By connecting historical observations with contemporary findings, the company aims to support a more comprehensive understanding of toxicological responses and establish a foundation for future advances in predictive toxicology.

About FlashPath

FlashPath develops integrated data infrastructure and analytical tools for toxicology and drug safety research. Its platforms connect preclinical studies, regulatory evidence, clinical trial findings, and post-market safety information to support scientific investigation, translational safety assessment, and the development of predictive models. FlashPath's mission is to make existing safety data more accessible and useful, helping scientists make better-informed decisions throughout drug development.



About Experimental Pathology Laboratories and Aclairo

Experimental Pathology Laboratories, Inc. (EPL) is an employee-owned company providing specialized toxicologic pathology, histology, and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and government research communities. EPL's wholly owned subsidiary, Aclairo Pharmaceutical Development Group, Inc., (established in 2004) has seamlessly integrated their efforts with EPL's core histopathology services to provide expert toxicological, pharmacological, DMPK and clinical pharmacology drug development support.





Media Contact

FlashPath

...

Sara Selitsky

FlashPath

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FlashPath Announces Commercial Agreement with Experimental Pathology Laboratories for FlashAE Platform News Provided By FlashPath November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.