Buildone Partners Releases Beacon - A New Vista Dashboard

Introducing Beacon from BuildOne Partners

BuildOne Partners Announces Launch of Beacon, a Powerful New Dashboard Experience for Trimble Vista

- Nick DiBitetto, CEO of BuildOne PartnersPLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BuildOne Partners, a leading provider of construction technology solutions and services, today announced the launch of Beacon, an innovative dashboard solution designed to transform how construction professionals access and interact with their Trimble Viewpoint Vista ERP data.Developed specifically for construction organizations, Beacon provides a modern, intuitive interface that gives executives, financial leaders, and operations teams immediate access to the information most relevant to their roles. Through customizable dashboards and real-time data visibility, Beacon helps contractors make faster, more informed business decisions while maximizing their existing Vista investment.A Smarter Way to Experience VistaConstruction companies depend on Viewpoint Vista to manage complex financial and operational processes. However, accessing meaningful information often requires navigating multiple modules, generating reports, or exporting data into spreadsheets.Beacon simplifies that experience by bringing critical business information together in one personalized dashboard.Powerful Features Designed for Construction ProfessionalsBeacon offers a flexible dashboard experience built around the needs of individual users and departments.Key capabilities include:- Role-Based Dashboards: Personalized views for executives, finance teams, and operations professionals.- Real-Time Data Visibility: Immediate access to current Vista financial and operational information.- Customizable KPI Widgets: Flexible dashboards highlighting key metrics across accounting, cash flow, and business performance.- Simplified User Experience: An intuitive interface that makes important information easier to find and understand.- Greater Operational Efficiency: Reduced time spent navigating systems, generating reports, and compiling spreadsheets.- Enhanced Vista Investment: Additional value from existing ERP technology without replacing core systems.Turning Data Into Better Business DecisionsFor construction executives, understanding overall financial performance is critical. Accounting teams need timely access to financial information, while operations leaders require visibility into project and business performance.Beacon addresses these needs by delivering relevant information through personalized dashboards, helping organizations identify trends, monitor performance, and make more proactive decisions.Rather than simply displaying data, Beacon helps construction professionals turn information into actionable business insights.Continuing BuildOne Partners' Commitment to InnovationThe launch of Beacon reflects BuildOne Partners' ongoing commitment to developing technology solutions that improve efficiency, productivity, and the customer experience.With extensive experience in construction ERP implementation, consulting, training, and support, BuildOne Partners understands the challenges contractors face when managing complex business systems.AvailabilityBeacon is now available for introduction and demonstration to organizations using Trimble Vista.To learn more or request a demonstration, visit:About BuildOne PartnersBuildOne Partners is a construction technology solutions provider helping contractors improve operational efficiency, financial visibility, and business performance. Through software solutions, consulting, implementation, training, and ongoing customer support, BuildOne Partners helps construction organizations maximize their technology investments and achieve long-term success.Learn more at .

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BuildOne Partners

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Introducing Beacon

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BuildOne Partners Releases Beacon - A New Vista Dashboard News Provided By BuildOne Partners November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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