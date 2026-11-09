Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Wins Best Of Sarasota 2026 In Two Categories

From left to right: Dr. Joshua Kreithen, Dr. J. David Holcomb, and Dr. Marc Salzman.

Holcomb-Kreithen earns recognition for cosmetic plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, reflecting its experience in surgical and nonsurgical care.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & MedSpa has been recognized as a winner in two categories of the 2026 Best of Sarasota awards: Best Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Best MedSpa. With more than 700,000 votes cast this year, the awards recognize outstanding businesses and organizations throughout the Sarasota community.

“We're honored to be recognized by the Sarasota community in both categories,” said Dr. J. David Holcomb.“Our practice has always focused on providing thoughtful care and helping patients make informed decisions about their treatment. Sarasota has been our home for many years, and we're incredibly proud of our team and grateful to the patients and community members who continue to place their trust in us.”

Led by three board-certified surgeons specializing in facial, breast and body procedures, Holcomb-Kreithen provides comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care under one roof. The dual recognition highlights the practice's established presence in Sarasota and its commitment to providing a broad range of aesthetic treatment options.

Holcomb-Kreithen offers patients procedures including rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facelift and neck lift surgery, breast augmentation and revision, tummy tuck and body contouring. Each board-certified surgeon brings their own area of expertise, allowing the practice to develop individualized treatment plans to satisfy a variety of its client needs and goals.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our community places in our entire team,” said Dr. Joshua C. Kreithen.“Our goal has always been to provide personalized care that prioritizes patient safety, education and natural-looking results, whether someone is considering surgery or a nonsurgical treatment.”

At the practice, treatment planning extends beyond the procedure itself. The surgeons take each patient's health, anatomy, expectations and desired outcome into consideration when creating the individualized treatment plan. During the consultation, patients can discuss goals and concerns while gaining an understanding of realistic results, potential risks and the recovery process. By prioritizing education and communication with clients, the practice creates a clear understanding with patients about the cosmetic surgery process to help them make informed decisions.

In addition to its surgical services, Holcomb-Kreithen's MedSpa offers a comprehensive range of nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, including injectables, advanced laser and energy-based procedures, medical skin care, hair and scalp rejuvenation, nonsurgical body contouring and medically supervised weight management. These services address concerns ranging from skin texture and pigmentation to visible signs of aging, providing patients with personalized options for their aesthetic goals.

As aesthetic medicine and surgical technology continue to grow, Holcomb-Kreithen builds on its experience across surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. Advances in treatment have increased the options available to patients, keeping clinical education and evaluation essential in determining which treatments may be appropriate and understanding the potential benefits and limitations in each procedure.

Holcomb-Kreithen operates an AAAASF-accredited private surgical suite and emphasizes patient safety, education and individualized treatment planning across its surgical and nonsurgical services.

Holcomb-Kreithen extends its appreciation to the patients, staff and Sarasota community whose continued support made this recognition possible. As the practice continues to serve patients throughout Sarasota, Tampa-Carrollwood and surrounding communities, it remains committed to providing personalized surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care.

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About Holcomb–Kreithen Plastic Surgery & MedSpa

Holcomb–Kreithen Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is a physician-led aesthetic practice serving Sarasota, Tampa–Carrollwood and surrounding communities. Led by three board-certified surgeons with more than 85 years of combined experience and over 150,000 surgical procedures performed, the practice offers comprehensive cosmetic surgery and nonsurgical aesthetic care under one roof. Its services include facial plastic surgery, breast and body procedures, advanced laser and energy-based treatments, injectables, medical skin care, hair and scalp rejuvenation, nonsurgical body contouring and medically supervised weight management. The practice operates an AAAASF-accredited private surgical suite and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence. Holcomb–Kreithen is committed to patient safety, honest education, individualized treatment planning and natural-looking results. Every surgical and nonsurgical treatment plan is customized around the patient's anatomy, goals and overall well-being.

Michele Arellano

Fifth & Cor

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Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Wins Best of Sarasota 2026 in Two Categories News Provided By Fifth & Cor November 09, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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