Dense Fog Below 50m Snarls UK Roads, Rails, Flights
(MENAFN) Thick fog brought chaos to road, rail and air travel across swathes of the UK on Monday, with yellow weather warnings still active as visibility dropped to hazardous levels.
The national weather service issued a yellow fog warning spanning much of England and eastern Wales. The alert stretched from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph and Southampton to York, taking in London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester.
Forecasters said visibility could fall below 50 metres in some locations, raising the danger for drivers and the likelihood of delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry and flight services.
Heathrow Airport told passengers to contact their airlines before setting out and urged drivers heading to the airport to build in extra journey time.
On the roads, a section of the southbound M40 was shut after a crash between junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and junction one, the link to the M25.
Weekend pileups
The fog had already caused severe disruption across England and Wales over the weekend. A 30-vehicle pileup on the M20 in Kent left two people seriously injured, according to a national broadcaster. The same outlet reported a separate 19-vehicle collision on the A303 in Hampshire.
Saturday night’s FA Cup tie between Altrincham and Notts County was also hit, with the murk limiting what spectators could see.
More warnings issued
The weather service said the fog should thin gradually through Monday morning, though isolated patches might linger into the afternoon. Even so, it put out a second yellow warning on Monday morning for dense fog expected to persist into Tuesday. That alert covers parts of the Midlands, East Anglia, eastern and northeastern Wales, and southern areas of northern England.
The national weather service issued a yellow fog warning spanning much of England and eastern Wales. The alert stretched from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph and Southampton to York, taking in London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester.
Forecasters said visibility could fall below 50 metres in some locations, raising the danger for drivers and the likelihood of delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry and flight services.
Heathrow Airport told passengers to contact their airlines before setting out and urged drivers heading to the airport to build in extra journey time.
On the roads, a section of the southbound M40 was shut after a crash between junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and junction one, the link to the M25.
Weekend pileups
The fog had already caused severe disruption across England and Wales over the weekend. A 30-vehicle pileup on the M20 in Kent left two people seriously injured, according to a national broadcaster. The same outlet reported a separate 19-vehicle collision on the A303 in Hampshire.
Saturday night’s FA Cup tie between Altrincham and Notts County was also hit, with the murk limiting what spectators could see.
More warnings issued
The weather service said the fog should thin gradually through Monday morning, though isolated patches might linger into the afternoon. Even so, it put out a second yellow warning on Monday morning for dense fog expected to persist into Tuesday. That alert covers parts of the Midlands, East Anglia, eastern and northeastern Wales, and southern areas of northern England.
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