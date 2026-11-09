Urban Bodies To Operate Gaushalas Rs 60 Crore Released For Cattle: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said urban local bodies would operate gaushalas across the state, while the government has transferred around Rs 60 crore for the maintenance of nearly 5.51 lakh cattle housed in 3,000 registered cow shelters.

The government provides a subsidy of Rs 40 per cow, Yadav said while addressing an event on Govardhan Puja. He said the decision to involve urban local bodies in operating gaushalas was aimed at improving arrangements for stray cattle.

He said the government had decided to celebrate Govardhan Puja with enthusiasm to promote cow rearing and preserve the tradition of animal husbandry.

"The government's responsibility is not limited to maintaining law and order or developing infrastructure. It also includes celebrating our festivals with enthusiasm and grandeur," the Chief Minister said.

Yadav said the government was also working to strengthen animal husbandry as an additional source of income for farmers. He noted that agriculture-dependent families often face losses due to excessive or inadequate rainfall, poor-quality seeds and other factors affecting crop production.

He said cattle rearing, dairy farming, fish farming and goat rearing could provide rural households with additional livelihood opportunities.

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh aimed to move from its current third position to become the country's leading milk producer under the White Revolution 2.0 initiative.

The government is registering milk producers through cooperative societies in villages to increase milk production and strengthen the rural economy.

Under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, the government is providing a 30 per cent subsidy of around Rs 13.86 lakh on a project cost of approximately Rs 42 lakh for setting up a dairy unit with 25 milch cows or buffaloes.

Yadav also announced that animal fairs would be organised across the state to promote improved livestock breeds and familiarise farmers with modern animal husbandry practices.

He said organic manure obtained from livestock improves soil fertility and reduces dependence on chemical fertilisers. The government is also promoting natural and organic farming to improve farmers' income and protect the environment.