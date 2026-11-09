SIG Secures Agreements For 17 Filling Lines And Wins UAE Industrial Excellence Award At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: SIG, a leading provider of packaging system solutions, marked a successful Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, one of the largest trade fairs for food and beverage manufacturing, by signing agreements for 17 new filling lines with regional food and beverage producers and winning the UAE Industrial Excellence Award for its SIG Product Innovation & Application Hub in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreements reflect continued investment in regional food and beverage manufacturing, with the new filling lines set to expand production capacity for aseptic carton, spouted pouches and bag-in-box products in India, Middle East and Africa. This reinforces SIG's role in supporting manufacturers as they strengthen local production capabilities and build more resilient supply chains.

“Our success at Gulfood Manufacturing is particularly significant because it reaches across SIG's full portfolio,” said Anne Erkens, CEO of SIG.“It reflects both the breadth of our offering and the strength of our customer relationships. From aseptic carton to bag-in-box and spouted pouch, we are well positioned to support customers as they expand production, increase flexibility and address evolving market needs.”

Adding to this commercial success, SIG was recognized at the Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 Industry Excellence Awards, winning the UAE Industrial Excellence Award for its SIG Product Innovation & Application Hub in Dubai. The award recognizes contributions to advancing local manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the UAE's food industry.

Located at SIG's regional headquarters in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the SIG Product Innovation & Application Hub, which opened in 2021, forms part of SIG's global network of innovation and application facilities.

The hub brings together product development expertise, food processing technologies, application testing and aseptic test-filling capabilities to help manufacturers, startups and entrepreneurs turn product ideas into commercially viable solutions.

Through close collaboration with SIG's experts, customers can co-create and reformulate recipes, validate processing and packaging solutions, and produce small test batches in aseptic cartons and spouted pouches. This enables them to explore new product categories, reduce development risks and accelerate time to market before committing to full-scale production.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) at SIG:“A filling line gives manufacturers the capacity to produce, but innovation is what allows them to develop the right products for the market. Our SIG Product Innovation & Application Hub was created to bridge that gap, bringing together expertise, technology and collaboration to help our customers turn ideas into commercially viable products. This recognition is a testament to the value of that approach and to the work of our teams and partners in Dubai.”

“The investment we're seeing in local food and beverage manufacturing is a clear indication of the region's growth potential. The agreements signed during Gulfood Manufacturing reflect this momentum and the confidence of regional manufacturers in expanding their capabilities and in partnering with SIG. At SIG, our ambition is to support that growth not only through advanced filling and packaging technologies, but also through the innovation expertise and partnerships needed to build more competitive and resilient operations,” Eladib added.

Building on more than 13 years of participation at Gulfood Manufacturing, SIG also unveiled six new ready-to-drink beverage concepts developed by its product innovation experts in Dubai. Spanning functional nutrition, protein-rich beverages, hydration and indulgent flavors, the concepts demonstrated how SIG combines product innovation with advanced processing, filling and packaging technologies to help customers respond to evolving consumer preferences and unlock new growth opportunities.

Held from 3 to 5 November at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme“Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation”, Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 provided SIG with a platform to strengthen customer relationships, advance new business opportunities and showcase its contribution to the future of food and beverage manufacturing in the region.