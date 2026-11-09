MBRSG Launches 2Nd Cohort Of 'Government Leadership Programme On The Path Of Mohammed Bin Rashid' With 30 Participants Enrolling

The programme aims to promote readiness and prepare department directors to take on greater leadership responsibilities

Dubai, UAE -November 2026 – The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the second cohort of its Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid, which aims to develop government talent and prepare department directors to take on greater leadership responsibilities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The programme combines academic learning with practical experience, drawing on the strategic approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ruler of Dubai, which is rooted in leadership and innovation and focuses on turning visions into tangible achievements.

The second cohort follows the success of the first edition, where 41 directors completed the programme. It reaffirms MBRSG's commitment to empowering government leaders through executive education programmes that combine theory with practical application, with an aim to improve institutional performance and equip leaders with the skills needed to navigate change and anticipate future needs.

Running until 18 March 2027, the programme welcomes 30 participants, all of whom are department directors with at least eight years of experience, offering them a comprehensive leadership development experience based on the model outlined in the book 'The Path of Leadership – Following the Footsteps of Mohammed bin Rashid'. The programme aims to strengthen participants' self-leadership skills and their ability to lead others, empower teams, and deliver results.

His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said:“With the first cohort successfully completed, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government remains firmly committed to developing government leaders who can improve performance across their institutions and respond effectively to emerging challenges. The programme combines learning with practical experience, drawing on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's approach to leadership and innovation.”

For her part, Shaikha Al Mheiri, Director of Executive Education at MBRSG and a graduate of the programme's first cohort, said:“The Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid highlights the importance of designing executive education programmes around governments' real-world conditions and needs. It provides a learning environment where participants can exchange expertise, reflect on their professional experiences, gain new insights, and enhance their skills. My own experience with the programme has influenced my professional practice and strengthened my ability to empower teams and translate knowledge into leadership practices that deliver tangible results in the workplace.”

The Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid offers a holistic experience that combines specialised training, leadership coaching, and practical application. It features five interconnected stages designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools they need to strengthen their leadership skills and apply them in the workplace.

Courses begin with three days of foundational training at MBRSG's headquarters, for a total of 15 training hours, followed by three leadership coaching sessions. The participants then take part in a three-day Government Leadership Bootcamp, for a total of 20 training hours. Through practical exercises based on real-world government challenges, they test different tactics for effectively leading individuals and teams.

The programme then moves into a 90-day practical application stage, during which participants work on projects relevant to their organisations. This enables them to apply their newly acquired skills to real-world challenges and improve institutional practices. Throughout this stage, participants receive support through leadership coaching sessions to monitor progress and refine their project outcomes. The programme concludes with a knowledge-sharing session, where participants present their project results and demonstrate the impact achieved.

The Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid is built around a 10-pillar leadership model covering, among other topics, self-leadership, leading others, strategic planning, lifelong learning, and future-oriented thinking. It also uses artificial intelligence tools to create personalised leadership development plans tailored to each participant's professional growth, which helps them turn ideas into practical initiatives and plans into action.