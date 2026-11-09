MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 101domus has published a guide to its, explaining how designers and architects in the Middle East and other international markets can source Italian furniture, lighting and décor through one platform and one point of contact. The Gulf is a priority region for the company, which is a partner of INDEX Dubai and official media partner of. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The guide starts from a practical problem. A luxury villa, hotel or majlis is rarely furnished by a single Italian maker, and a designer who works with several workshops usually handles separate negotiations, terms, contracts and shipments while the client waits for one schedule.

Designers request professional access by submitting their practice profile, as an independent professional, a design studio or a larger company. Once registered, they work with trade-only conditions across more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers and with one personal advisor who coordinates quotes, custom production, orders and delivery across brands. The platform reports more than 500 interior projects in over 30 countries.

Semi-custom changes to dimensions, materials and finishes, and fully bespoke production, are developed directly with the manufacturers from the designer's technical specifications. Executive drawings are aligned and approved before production starts, with support on finishes, shop drawings and samples.

Registered designers can organise products in project folders, share selections with clients and download 3D models for many products. Shipments from several manufacturers are consolidated into coordinated export batches, with documentation managed centrally and deliveries planned against site readiness, including destinations across the Middle East. Payments are staged against project milestones and available in multiple currencies.

The guide underlines that the design intent and the client relationship remain with the designer, and suggests involving 101domus at concept stage, during FF&E specification or at procurement, when feasibility and cost can still be verified.

The full guide to the 101domus trade program is available in the English-language newsroom on 101domus.

101domus is an Italian platform based in Pesaro, connecting private clients, interior designers, architects and developers with more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers. It combines furniture, lighting and décor sourcing with support for bespoke requests, technical coordination, production planning and international logistics for residential and hospitality projects.