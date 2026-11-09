Maserati And SAMANA COLLECTA Unveil Maserati Island, The First Maserati Residential Living Destination: An Exclusive Branded Island In The Worlds Islands, Dubai

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" id="m_-4536995149774996606m_-4834670783696788138Picture_x0020_8" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src=":1881381123772119554&th=1a1c022a018ffa02&view=fimg&fur=ip&permmsgid=msg-f:1881381123772119554&sz=s0-l75-ft&attbid=ANGjdJ89lEBbzo9WJr9OEisRYC5PyuWj5Wf_bRDtWEPHDDgCPGqtipWQCN1OVTxxPnj-BKoruhfc1zqmrHDfmvXs4dJbCzFURHiY3TFlJwVnmqv5-x-Cn6-osCN1PRQ&disp=emb&realattid=ii_1a1c022098abda4f17&zw" width="480" height="111" border="0" data-image-whitelisted="" data-bit="iit" />Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA, SAMANA Developers' newly launched ultra-premium real estate brand, reveal Maserati Island, an exclusive branded island in the Worlds Island, Dubai

Translating over a century of Modenese craftsmanship and Italian Gran Turismo elegance into a new dimension of contemporary living, the year-round private island redefines everyday luxury living just off the shores of Dubai

Modena, November 2026 – Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA, SAMANA Developers' newly launched ultra-premium real estate brand, announce today Maserati Island, a flagship destination in The World Islands, Dubai.

Reinterpreting one of the world's most exclusive destinations, Maserati Island takes shape as a vibrant residential development designed to be enjoyed year-round through the distinctive identity of the Trident.

Maserati's cultural identity meets the art of island living

Building on the vision expressed by Casa Maserati, Maserati Island brings the cultural identity of the Trident-rooted in Italian Gran Turismo and defined by elegance, design, craftsmanship and Italian hospitality-into a distinctive living experience. Maserati Island is master-planned with sweeping Italian-inspired landscaping, leading to an architectural collection comprising 840 branded residences alongside seven ultra-exclusive water villas and two tree villas nestled in lush greenery. The first release comprises 232 residences with private pools, ranging from studios and one, two, three, and four-bedroom configurations. Every residence is meticulously oriented to command uninterrupted sea views, utilizing generous glazing, fluid spatial planning, and extended sightlines to mirror the sensation of being at the wheel of a grand tourer along the Italian landscape.

The art of made in Italy living:

Inspired by Maserati's unmistakable design identity, the residential interiors and communal lounges are enriched by furnishings from the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection, born from the creative collaboration between the two Italian icons in 2025. The Trident's distinctive design language is interpreted through sculptural forms, harmonious proportions, fine materials and refined details in an integrated interior design project curated by the architect Carlo Colombo of A++ Studio.

Tactile leathers, sculpted wood and dynamic silhouettes are complemented by a carefully curated balance of light, textures, colours and atmospheres, creating spaces that engage the senses and reflect the Trident's emotional modernity, where a sense of effortless elegance meets the art of living.

Completing this vision is an approach to hospitality that goes beyond exclusive services to embrace wellness, culture, taste, and the joy of sharing: a multisensory experience that expresses the authenticity of Italian living.

Exclusive amenities inspired by the Italian riviera:

Designed as a primary year-round residence, Maserati Island blends private sanctuary with urban convenience. From the first handover, residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive ecosystem of resort and everyday infrastructure. The island's culinary and social centre features a variety of dining experiences, including a signature floating Italian restaurant, alongside a vibrant beach club. Wellness and recreation spaces encompass private beaches, a central lagoon, resort swimming pools, holistic spas, indoor and outdoor fitness pavilions, and a dedicated water-sports marina. Work and everyday needs are met through purpose-built executive co-working lounges, ultra-high-speed connectivity and curated everyday retail and concierge services tailored to entrepreneurs and global families. A mainland link is maintained via dedicated luxury yacht shuttles between Maserati Island and mainland Dubai, turning the daily commute into a serene coastal voyage.

Imran Farooq, SAMANA Developers CEO, said:“Partnering with Maserati for the debut of Maserati Island represents a defining milestone-not just for SAMANA COLLECTA, but for the luxury real estate landscape of Dubai as a whole. When we established SAMANA COLLECTA, our vision was to transcend traditional development by curating rare destinations defined by uncompromising design, international prestige, and a true 'life-first' philosophy. By bringing together Maserati's legendary heritage of Italian craftsmanship and timeless elegance with our expertise in large-scale master-planning, we are creating something entirely unprecedented in the region. The World Islands is one of Dubai's most extraordinary waterfront frontiers, and through this collaboration, we are proud to introduce a world-class lifestyle destination that cements Dubai's status as the global capital of architectural innovation and ultra-luxury living.”

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo & Maserati CEO, stated:“With Maserati Island, we've taken an important step in the journey that began with Casa Maserati, transforming our vision of Italian luxury into an exclusive living experience. The collaboration with SAMANA COLLECTA enables us to bring the Trident's identity and values to one of the most prestigious destinations in the world, giving life to a project as unique and extraordinary as our cars. Maserati's vision of luxury has always been distinctive, founded on elegance, beauty, passion, and attention to detail. With Maserati Island, these values find a new and tangible expression, strengthening our bond with our clientele and broadening the dialogue with an ever-expanding international audience. It is a project that embodies the Made in Italy excellence that the Trident has represented and championed around the world for over a century.”

Cristiano Fiorio, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer and BOTTEGAFUORISERIE General Manager, added:“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Trident emblem, we are thrilled to collaborate with SAMANA COLLECTA on a project that marks an important milestone in Maserati's history. Maserati Island is one of the first tangible expressions of Casa Maserati, bringing our identity from the road into the living space. Italian lifestyle, timeless design, pure elegance, and sensory appeal come to life in the lines, colours, and materials, as well as in the furnishings, thanks to our strategic partnership with Giorgetti for the common areas and the solutions available for the apartments. The attention to detail that sets our cars apart becomes a new way to experience the Maserati universe, further enhancing our prestige and standing on the international stage.”

Designed to be experienced through the unmistakable identity of the Trident, the branded residences at Maserati Island are set to be ready starting in 2030.

SAMANA COLLECTA:

SAMANA COLLECTA is the dedicated ultra-premium, lifestyle-led real estate brand of SAMANA Developers, one of Dubai's top 10 real estate developers. Built around a life-first philosophy, SAMANA COLLECTA curates complete lifestyle destinations defined by rare waterfront and international locations, state-of-the-art architectural design, and global luxury brand collaborations. With 54 projects launched in Dubai, over 1,300 units handed over, and more than 13,000 units under construction, SAMANA Developers continues to set benchmarks in design, build quality, and investor value.

For media inquiries:

Samana Collecta

Mohammad Al Sharu, Sr Manager PR & Media Relations:...

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars that are immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality. With style, technology and an innate exclusivity, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and refined tastes, always setting a benchmark in the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally.

The Maserati line-up includes the Grecale SUV; GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer; and GranCabrio, the Trident's new convertible; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and outstanding technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, available for Grecale, and V6 petrol with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine and a 100% electric version, the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. The full-electric range also includes Grecale Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore. The top of the Brand's range is the MC family, which consists of the MCPURA coupe and its MCPURA Cielo convertible version, powered by the innovative V6 Neptune engine, 100% Maserati, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car. Completing the Brand's commercial offering is the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the road-legal version of the GT2, which brought Maserati back to the track in covered-wheel championships, while Maserati MCXtrema is the limited series of only 62 units, a track-only homologated racing car that pushes Trident performance to the highest level and is dedicated to racing car enthusiasts.

Maserati's mission is to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment by focusing on its customers' requests. In order to achieve this mission, the Brand is also strongly focused on the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, the Maserati Classiche activities, and the intensive Maserati Corse racing program.