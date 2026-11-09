MENAFN - Mid-East Info) World's largest udon restaurant chain, continues its UAE growth journey, bringing authentic handcrafted Japanese noodles and its signature live cooking experience to the capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE: Marugame Udon, the world's largest udon restaurant chain, is opening soon to bring its celebrated Japanese dining experience to Abu Dhabi with the upcoming opening of its fifth UAE outlet at Al Wahda Mall. Located in the mall's food court, the new restaurant will mark the brand's first venture into the UAE capital, reinforcing its ambitious expansion strategy and growing presence in the country's dynamic food and beverage sector.

Following its successful UAE debut at Deira City Centre last year and subsequent expansion across Dubai, Marugame Udon has quickly established itself as an exciting addition to the country's casual dining landscape. The upcoming Abu Dhabi opening represents another significant milestone in the brand's journey to make authentic Japanese cuisine accessible to a wider audience.

Founded in Japan in 2000, Marugame Udon has grown into an internationally recognised dining brand, celebrated for its freshly handcrafted Sanuki-style udon noodles, flavourful broths, crispy tempura and distinctive open-kitchen concept.

At the heart of the Marugame experience is its signature Live Noodle Theater, where guests can watch skilled chefs prepare fresh udon noodles from scratch. Made using just three simple ingredients like flour, water and salt, the noodles are kneaded, rolled, cut and cooked in full view of diners, bringing traditional Japanese culinary craftsmanship to life.

Razeen Parambil, Founder and Director of Opal Food Concepts, said,“The upcoming opening of our fifth UAE outlet and our first in Abu Dhabi marks an exciting new chapter for Marugame Udon. The response to our restaurants in Dubai has been extremely encouraging, reflecting the growing appreciation for authentic Japanese cuisine that combines quality, freshness and affordability. Abu Dhabi is an important market for us, and we are delighted to introduce our unique dining experience to the capital. Our vision is to make Marugame Udon a familiar and much-loved dining destination across the UAE, while staying true to the Japanese traditions and craftsmanship that define the brand.”

The Abu Dhabi outlet will introduce diners to Marugame Udon's popular selection of freshly prepared noodle dishes, Japanese curries, tempura and other specialities. The UAE menu also features dishes developed to appeal to regional preferences, including Spicy Maze Udon, Chicken Katsu Curry Udon and Teriyaki Chicken Udon, alongside Teriyaki Rice and Beef Rice options. Vegetarian diners can enjoy a selection of flavourful dishes, including Miso Udon and Tan Tan Udon.

Adding to the experience is Marugame Udon's signature live cooking concept, where freshly prepared dishes are served in as little as 40 seconds, combining authentic Japanese craftsmanship with the convenience of quick-service dining.

With an initial ambition to establish ten restaurants across the UAE within five years, the brand continues to strengthen its footprint in key retail and dining destinations. The upcoming Al Wahda Mall opening will offer Abu Dhabi residents and visitors an opportunity to discover the warmth of Japanese hospitality, the theatre of freshly prepared food and the authentic flavours that have made Marugame Udon a global favourite.