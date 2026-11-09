Splashbi Commits 100M Investment For New Hyderabad Technology Hub

SplashBI Expands Footprint in Hyderabad

Georgia, US-headquartered enterprise data intelligence company SplashBI has inaugurated its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) at VSD Tech Park in Hyderabad's Financial District, announcing plans to invest more than US$100 million over the next five to seven years to expand its technology, infrastructure and talent capabilities. The 20,000-square-foot facility, with a capacity to accommodate 275 professionals, was inaugurated by D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana.

As part of its expansion strategy, SplashBI has also earmarked US$4 million for an AI data centre to strengthen its artificial intelligence infrastructure and accelerate the development of advanced enterprise data intelligence solutions. The new GCC will serve as a strategic hub for platform engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, domain analytics and global customer delivery. It will play a key role in strengthening SplashBI's technology platform and helping enterprises move beyond fragmented data environments towards more informed, data-driven decision-making.

Growth and Strategy in India

SplashBI, which has maintained a presence in Hyderabad since 2014, currently has a global workforce of 400 professionals and serves more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries. The new centre brings its Hyderabad teams under one roof, creating an integrated environment for product development, AI innovation and customer engagement.

Leadership Insights on Innovation

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI, said that enterprises need practical solutions to transform the data they already possess into reliable business decisions. He emphasised that connecting information across business functions and understanding the context behind enterprise data are essential to making AI and analytics more effective. Kiran Reddy Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI, highlighted Hyderabad's growing importance as a technology and innovation destination. He noted that the city offers the right ecosystem to bring together data architecture, business processes and engineering expertise, enabling the company to develop solutions that address real-world enterprise requirements.

Focus on AI and Data Architecture

The Hyderabad GCC will focus on developing SplashBI's data intelligence platform, including its SplashAI capabilities, data connectivity, business modelling and domain-specific analytics. The centre will also support customer implementations, allowing insights from enterprise deployments to directly contribute to product development. A key focus area for SplashBI is improving enterprise AI readiness through business data models and ontologies covering Human Resources, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain. Its semantic intelligence layer establishes common business definitions, measures and relationships across different systems, helping AI applications interpret enterprise information with greater accuracy and relevant business context.

The platform also supports the complete enterprise data journey, from integrating information through more than 100 pre-built connectors to transforming it into business-ready data using a medallion architecture. Its capabilities extend to operational reporting, dashboards and conversational analytics, enabling organisations to access consistent insights across departments. With its latest investment commitment, SplashBI aims to strengthen Hyderabad's position as a key centre for global product engineering and AI development while expanding its capabilities to support the evolving data intelligence needs of enterprises worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)