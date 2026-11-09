Istanbul Airport Hits No. 1 With 337 Destinations, Beating Heathrow
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye, publicly hailed Istanbul Airport on Monday after it was named the world’s most connected airport by global travel data provider OAG.
Posting on X, Barrack wrote: “Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG’s Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day,” Barrack said on X.
The envoy also sent congratulations to airport chief executive Selahattin Bilgen and the full staff of operator IGA. “Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it,” he added.
OAG released the ranking in September, placing Istanbul Airport first among global aviation hubs. London Heathrow slipped to second as continuing disruption to Middle East flight schedules weighed on its standing.
The airport’s traffic figures underline its scale. IGA Istanbul Airport handled 56.6 million passengers on 52,468 flights during the first eight months of the year.
The hub has also won wider recognition this year. In July, a survey by a leading travel magazine named it the world’s best airport.
Posting on X, Barrack wrote: “Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG’s Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day,” Barrack said on X.
The envoy also sent congratulations to airport chief executive Selahattin Bilgen and the full staff of operator IGA. “Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it,” he added.
OAG released the ranking in September, placing Istanbul Airport first among global aviation hubs. London Heathrow slipped to second as continuing disruption to Middle East flight schedules weighed on its standing.
The airport’s traffic figures underline its scale. IGA Istanbul Airport handled 56.6 million passengers on 52,468 flights during the first eight months of the year.
The hub has also won wider recognition this year. In July, a survey by a leading travel magazine named it the world’s best airport.
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