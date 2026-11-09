Consultancy Tied to Trump’s Gaza Proposals Joins UK Strategy Planning
(MENAFN) Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based consultancy whose previous work has been associated with President Donald Trump’s controversial proposals for Gaza, has been recruited to provide advice to the British government as it develops its long-term strategy for the coming decade, according to media reports published Monday.
The firm has reportedly been brought into the planning process to support the preparation of the government's 10-year strategy. However, the document may be less ambitious than initially intended, with its publication potentially postponed until the beginning of the new year instead of December.
BCG has attracted criticism over its reported connection to Trump's proposal to turn Gaza into what he described as the "Riviera of the Middle East." Opponents have condemned the proposal, arguing that it would result in the displacement of Palestinians.
The consultancy has also been linked to the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid organization supported by Israel and the United States that has faced accusations of facilitating attacks on Palestinians attempting to obtain food.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged the government to exclude BCG from its strategy development work.
In a statement, he said: “Aside from an obvious point that you don’t appoint companies like the Boston Consulting Group if you have any actual intention of ending 40 years of neoliberalism, Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’ blueprint is clear ethnic cleansing and the idea that Andy Burnham has invited these people into the heart of Downing Street shows contempt for the victims of the genocide."
The UK government said that the consultancy's role was narrowly defined, explaining that its contribution involved only one consultant offering “specific specialist advice.”
The firm has reportedly been brought into the planning process to support the preparation of the government's 10-year strategy. However, the document may be less ambitious than initially intended, with its publication potentially postponed until the beginning of the new year instead of December.
BCG has attracted criticism over its reported connection to Trump's proposal to turn Gaza into what he described as the "Riviera of the Middle East." Opponents have condemned the proposal, arguing that it would result in the displacement of Palestinians.
The consultancy has also been linked to the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid organization supported by Israel and the United States that has faced accusations of facilitating attacks on Palestinians attempting to obtain food.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged the government to exclude BCG from its strategy development work.
In a statement, he said: “Aside from an obvious point that you don’t appoint companies like the Boston Consulting Group if you have any actual intention of ending 40 years of neoliberalism, Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’ blueprint is clear ethnic cleansing and the idea that Andy Burnham has invited these people into the heart of Downing Street shows contempt for the victims of the genocide."
The UK government said that the consultancy's role was narrowly defined, explaining that its contribution involved only one consultant offering “specific specialist advice.”
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