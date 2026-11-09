Germany Rejects Russia’s Proposal for New European Security Framework
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister has dismissed Moscow’s proposal to negotiate a new security arrangement for Europe, arguing that the priority should be restoring existing international agreements that protect national borders and state sovereignty.
Johann Wadephul made the statement on Monday ahead of his participation in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, which is also being attended by Ukraine’s top diplomat.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, pointing to the principles established under the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
He explained that these agreements are designed to safeguard internationally recognized borders and ensure equal sovereignty for every country.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His comments came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed a different approach during a conference in Minsk last week. Lavrov accused Western governments of bearing responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine and called for the establishment of “a pan-Eurasian architecture” that would be open to European countries and replace the existing framework built around Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks Greater Involvement In Ukraine Negotiations
Wadephul said the G7 discussions would include a detailed review of recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. Participants are also expected to examine Europe's participation in negotiations and potential security guarantees for Kyiv.
“Europe must be part of the solution,” he stressed. “For this reason, we — together with France and Great Britain — will put forward European positions.”
France is hosting the two-day gathering of foreign ministers representing the G7, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, alongside several invited partner countries.
Beyond the diplomatic discussions, ministers are expected to consider additional economic assistance for Ukraine and possible sanctions against Russia as Western governments seek to increase pressure on Moscow ahead of potential negotiations.
Johann Wadephul made the statement on Monday ahead of his participation in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, which is also being attended by Ukraine’s top diplomat.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, pointing to the principles established under the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
He explained that these agreements are designed to safeguard internationally recognized borders and ensure equal sovereignty for every country.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His comments came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed a different approach during a conference in Minsk last week. Lavrov accused Western governments of bearing responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine and called for the establishment of “a pan-Eurasian architecture” that would be open to European countries and replace the existing framework built around Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks Greater Involvement In Ukraine Negotiations
Wadephul said the G7 discussions would include a detailed review of recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. Participants are also expected to examine Europe's participation in negotiations and potential security guarantees for Kyiv.
“Europe must be part of the solution,” he stressed. “For this reason, we — together with France and Great Britain — will put forward European positions.”
France is hosting the two-day gathering of foreign ministers representing the G7, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, alongside several invited partner countries.
Beyond the diplomatic discussions, ministers are expected to consider additional economic assistance for Ukraine and possible sanctions against Russia as Western governments seek to increase pressure on Moscow ahead of potential negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment