(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 57/2026 - November 9, 2026 On August 17, 2026, Royal Unibrew announced a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2026. The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 18, 2026, to December 18, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 455,899 421.11 191,984,642 November 2, 2026 6,500 450.41 2,927,674 November 3, 2026 6,500 452.40 2,940,569 November 4, 2026 6,000 456.72 2,740,327 November 5, 2026 6,000 462.25 2,773,508 November 6, 2026 6,500 453.01 2,944,533 Total accumulated under the program 487,399 423.29 206,311,253

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,269,987 shares, corresponding to 4.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail:...

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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