Home Instead Gives Ferris Bueller's Sister The Day Off She Never Got

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life moves pretty fast. Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen return for "Save Jeanie," Home Instead's new holiday campaign 40 years in the making.

OMAHA, Neb, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen reunite 40 years after Ferris Bueller's Day Off in a new advertising campaign that imagines what life looks like for Jeanie Bueller today “Save Jeanie” uses humor and nostalgia to shine a light on a familiar family dynamic: when caring for older parents starts falling to one person

Home Instead, An Honor Company, a leading provider of home care for older adults, today announced“Save Jeanie,” a new holiday campaign reuniting Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen 40 years after Paramount Pictures' Ferris Bueller's Day Off to tell a new story about family, growing older and getting a little help when you need it.

Four decades ago, Ferris Bueller took a day off while his sister Jeanie tried to catch him in the act. This holiday season, Ferris is still nowhere to be found. But the stakes have changed.

Jeanie is now the one doing the shopping, picking up prescriptions, managing appointments and making sure Mom and Dad have what they need. When she discovers Ferris hasn't stepped up, she sets off to find him, revisiting familiar places and moments along the way. Her search eventually leads to another familiar face: Charlie Sheen's unnamed character from the original film.

The result is a playful look at something many families experience: as parents grow older, one person often becomes the one everyone counts on to handle it all.

“For 40 years, people have loved watching Ferris take the day off. But we wanted to look at the story from Jeanie's point of view,” said Kim Atkinson, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Home Instead.“So many families know what it feels like when one person becomes the person who handles everything, especially during the holidays. 'Save Jeanie' lets us bring some levity to that very real sandwich generation experience while reminding families that getting help can give everyone more time to simply be together.”

Ferris Took Another Day Off. Jeanie Didn't.



Directed by award-winning screenwriter, producer and director Jody Hill, and produced in partnership with award-winning production company Caviar,“Save Jeanie” blends nostalgia, humor and heart to bring the world of Ferris Bueller's Day Off forward 40 years - this time, with Grey's character Jeanie at the center of the story.

Developed with creative partner BBDO Chicago, the campaign takes a familiar family dynamic from the original film and gives it new relevance, using Jeanie's story to shine a light on the realities of caring for aging parents. Ferris Bueller's Day Off rights are licensed by Skydance Products & Publishing.

After a phone call with her mother reveals Ferris hasn't picked up prescriptions, helped around the house or taken Dad to an appointment, Jeanie sets out to find her brother. Her search includes playful callbacks to the original film, from an art museum to a suspicious figure in Ferris' bed who turns out, once again, to be a mannequin.

Eventually, Jeanie lands at a neighborhood bar and tells Sheen's character what's really bothering her:“I do everything for my parents. The prescriptions. The shopping. The appointments. My brother does nothing.”

When she explains that if she stops, nothing gets done, he asks a question that changes the conversation:“Does it have to be you?”

His suggestion? Home Instead.

Cindy Pickett also returns as Katie Bueller, Ferris and Jeanie's mother. The campaign incorporates other recognizable elements from the original film, including“Rotating Heads” by The English Beat.

The campaign will be featured across broadcast TV, streaming, social media, the Home Instead website and more. Throughout the holiday season, Home Instead will also bring the campaign to local communities with activations, events and opportunities to find and celebrate the real-life“Jeanies” who are always showing up for others.

When Doing It All Becomes Too Much

The holidays can bring families together, but they can also make changes in an older loved one's needs more noticeable. Everyday tasks like grocery shopping, getting to appointments, preparing meals, or keeping up around the house may become more challenging. And sometimes, one family member quietly starts taking on more of those responsibilities.

Home Instead Care Pros can provide personal care, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, and help with daily routines. Home Instead personalizes care around each



individual's needs, routines, and preferences, helping older adults continue doing more of what matters to them at home.

“Save Jeanie” brings that idea to life with a familiar reminder:



Life moves pretty fast. In-home senior care can help.



Families can learn more about getting support at home and explore resources from Home Instead at .

About Home Instead, An Honor Company



Home Instead, An Honor Company, helps older adults live safely and comfortably at home as they age. For more than 30 years, Home Instead has provided personalized home care designed around each individual's needs, routines and preferences. Today, its global franchise network includes 1,200 locations across 5 countries with more than 100,000 Care Pros who deliver more than 60 million hours of care annually. Home Instead's mission is to change the way society cares for older adults, building the technology and delivering the operational expertise to help more older adults continue living life at home on their terms.

For more information, visit .

Attachments



Save Jeanie: Jennifer Grey + Charlie Sheen Save Jeanie: Jennifer Grey

CONTACT: Home Instead Inc....