UK Prepares For FRMCS Investment As European Railway Experience Helps Shape The Road To Deployment

The Railway Is Moving from GSM-R to FRMCS

UK FRMCS investment and procurement meets European lessons from testing, migration and deployment.

- Jamison Nesbitt, Founder Operational Resilience Council

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The transition from GSM-R to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) is creating a significant long-term investment, procurement and supply-chain opportunity across the UK railway.

As Network Rail moves forward with the strategy, procurement and infrastructure required for Britain's future railway communications network, technology suppliers, telecommunications providers, systems integrators, engineering organisations and specialist rail companies are positioning themselves for the work ahead.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027, taking place on 18–19 May 2027, has been created to bring the organisations involved in this emerging UK opportunity together with railway infrastructure managers and technical experts already gaining practical FRMCS experience across Europe and international markets.

The objective is simple: bring European and international experience into the UK as Britain's own investment, procurement and deployment programme develops.

A MAJOR TRANSITION FOR THE UK RAIL SUPPLY CHAIN

Replacing GSM-R will require far more than a change of radio technology.

The transition will involve telecommunications infrastructure, trackside equipment, 5G networks, rolling stock, onboard systems, integration, testing, certification, spectrum, cybersecurity, operational resilience and long-term support.

This creates opportunities across a wide section of the railway technology and telecommunications supply chain.

The conference will explore how organisations can move from early strategy and proof-of-concept activity towards testing, migration, integration and ultimately deployment.

LEARNING FROM EUROPEAN AND INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMMES

While the UK prepares for the next stages of its transition, railway organisations across Europe and other international markets are already developing, testing and validating FRMCS technologies and migration strategies.

The conference will bring this experience into the UK market.

Among the first confirmed contributors is ADIF, Spain's railway infrastructure manager.

Jesús Santiago Molina, Head of Radio & Energy, Telecommunications Department at ADIF, will provide insight into MORANE-2 field testing and Spain's FRMCS migration roadmap, sharing experience from work already underway.

Gavin Jones, Project Director (Signalling) at Colas Rail, will provide a UK infrastructure delivery perspective, examining the practical challenges surrounding the implementation and integration of next-generation railway systems.

Further contributors are being invited from European and international railway programmes, including speakers with experience from major Middle East rail projects.

FROM GSM-R MIGRATION TO THE CONNECTED RAILWAY

The two-day programme will examine:

Network Rail and the emerging UK FRMCS landscape

UK investment, procurement and supply-chain opportunities

European and international FRMCS trials and lessons learned

MORANE-2 testing and migration experience

GSM-R and FRMCS coexistence

5G railway communications and architecture

Public, private and hybrid network models

Trackside infrastructure and integration

Rolling stock and onboard readiness

Testing, validation, certification and interoperability

Spectrum and mission-critical communications

Cybersecurity and operational resilience

Connected railway applications and future digital services

CALL FOR SPEAKERS AND INDUSTRY CONTRIBUTORS

The Operational Resilience Council (ORC) is currently inviting railway operators, infrastructure managers, telecommunications authorities, research organisations, project leaders and technical specialists involved in FRMCS programmes to contribute to the conference.

Particular interest is being placed on real-world experience - trials, testing, deployment programmes, migration planning, technical challenges and lessons that can help inform the UK transition.

SPONSORSHIP AND COMMERCIAL PARTICIPATION

Commercial organisations involved in railway telecommunications, 5G, radio infrastructure, rolling stock communications, trackside systems, integration, engineering, testing, certification, cybersecurity and related technologies are invited to discuss FRMCS sponsorship opportunities and exhibition participation.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway is designed to connect the organisations developing the technology with those planning, procuring, integrating and ultimately operating the next generation of railway communications.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027

18–19 May 2027

Speaker, sponsorship and attendance information:

Organised by the Operational Resilience Council (ORC).

Ben Reed

Operational Resilience Council

+44 7522029376

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UK Prepares for FRMCS Investment as European Railway Experience Helps Shape the Road to Deployment News Provided By Cyber Senate and Operational Risk Council November 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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