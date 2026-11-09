Lawyers of Distinction Announces New Crystal Awards and Plaques for 2027

Black glass crystal brings a new look to the plaque design

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lawyers of Distinction announces all-new crystal awards and plaques for 2027. The plaque has a brand-new design in black glass crystal, a change that gives the coming year's collection a distinct look of its own.For members familiar with the organization's plaques, the black glass crystal is the news. This is a new design, not the same plaque with a different year on it. The dark color could be a handsome choice for an office display, particularly for an attorney who prefers black to the warmer tones of a traditional plaque.There is room for personal taste in how an attorney displays an award. Some may want it among other professional keepsakes; others may prefer to give it a place of its own. Black glass crystal offers a restrained look to consider for either setting. The new collection includes redesigned crystal awards as well as the plaques.The announcement concerns the designs for 2027. Members with questions about the new pieces can direct their inquiries to Lawyers of Distinction through its website,The organization was incorporated in 2014 and has members throughout the United States and abroad. Alongside its physical awards, Lawyers of Distinction maintains a public member directory. Visitors can search for an attorney by name, location or practice area, and profiles include biographical information and a link to the attorney's website.Member publicity is another part of its work. Lawyers of Distinction places member announcements in national publications, with advertisements appearing in outlets including The New York Times and USA Today. The awards provide a physical counterpart to that online and print presence, something a member can choose to display in an office rather than on a screen or a page.About Lawyers of DistinctionLawyers of Distinction is a legal membership organization represented in all 50 states and internationally. Its members work in a range of practice areas. The organization provides member publicity and opportunities for lawyers to connect with one another. More information is available at .

Jodie Sargent

Lawyers of Distinction

+1 877-335-3021

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lawyers of Distinction Announces New Crystal Awards and Plaques for 2027 News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.