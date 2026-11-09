Austin Print Co Announces November 10 Opening On W 12Th Street

Austin Print Co Logo

Downtown showroom puts company logos on quality shirts, hats and other apparel

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Print Co is opening a downtown showroom at 908 W 12th St Ste B, Austin, Texas 78703, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The opening is at 8 a.m. Central Time.Custom T-shirt printing, custom hats and embroidery are the business of Austin Print Co. The showroom announcement centers on the products behind those services: shirts and hats that businesses can be proud to put their names on.A logo is only part of an apparel order. The shirt underneath it matters, too. Fabric, fit and the size of the printed design all deserve a look before a business orders clothing for its crew. A client gift raises a slightly different question: is this something the recipient would choose to wear? Austin Print Co's emphasis is on quality products that help businesses show off their logos with that use in mind.For printed shirts, the company offers screen printing and direct-to-film printing, often called DTF. Artwork preparation is handled in-house. Customers review digital proofs before production, giving them a chance to look at the design on the proposed piece rather than judge the logo on its own.The hat selection includes embroidered and patch-decorated styles. One option is a custom Melin hat with a molded PVC patch. Buyers considering a stitched design can also ask about polos, jackets or bags; embroidery isn't limited to headwear.For a company ordering both shirts and hats, the artwork may need some adjustment between the two. Space on the front of a cap is different from space on a shirt. Reviewing the product and decoration together helps a buyer decide how the company name should appear, instead of simply repeating the same design at the same size.The W 12th Street showroom adds a downtown address for businesses looking into custom apparel in Austin. Project inquiries can begin with a logo and a rough idea of the order. Quantities and the date the products are needed will help with the discussion; a business does not have to have its artwork finished before asking about options.Austin Print Co accepts quote requests at /contact. The company can also be reached at (512) 200-2556 for questions about products, pricing and timing.About Austin Print CoAustin Print Co provides custom apparel and promotional products for businesses, schools, nonprofits and teams. Its services include screen printing, DTF printing and embroidery. The company's website is .

James Espinoza

Austin Print Co

+1 512-200-2556

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Austin Print Co announces November 10 opening on W 12th Street News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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