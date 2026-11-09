SGS Nutrasource Helps Dietary Supplement Brands Meet Amazon's New Non-GMO Compliance Rules

Dietary supplement brands selling on Amazon's US store can use SGS Nutrasource's IGENTM program to efficiently substantiate non-GMO claims

Exploring the role of SGS Nutrasource's IGENTM program to substantiate non-GMO claims

- Kevin Yan, Vice President, Product Certifications at SGS NutrasourceBAAR, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SGS Nutrasource, part of SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is helping dietary supplement brands respond to Amazon's updated non-GMO claim substantiation requirements through its IGENTM 'Non-GMO Tested' certification program.Amazon's policy update now requires dietary supplement products marketed with non-GMO claims on Amazon's marketplace to provide substantiating evidence. Acceptable documentation may include PCR testing or certification from a recognized third-party program such as IGEN. Brands that fail to provide adequate substantiation risk having non-GMO claims removed, listings suppressed or products removed from sale.The change reflects growing scrutiny of product claims across the dietary supplement sector and increasing expectations from both regulators and retailers for transparent, evidence-based marketing.Kevin Yan, Vice President, Product Certifications at SGS Nutrasource, said: "Amazon's updated requirements reflect a broader industry shift toward greater transparency and evidence-based product claims. Brands need solutions that can efficiently support compliance while also enhancing consumer confidence. IGEN provides a streamlined certification pathway that helps brands substantiate non-GMO claims and strengthen their market position."Launched in 2016, IGEN verifies non-GMO claims through a rigorous testing and certification process and has certified more than 1,050 products. Once the absence of GMOs is confirmed, both products and ingredients are certified as 'Non‐GMO Tested'. IGEN is recognized by leading retailers and serves as a trusted symbol of transparency, quality and market credibility. Displaying the IGEN logo helps brands communicate trust and differentiation to consumers.The certification process follows a simple three-step approach. After enrollment in the program, which includes evaluation of the manufacturer's ability to meet required quality standards, products are submitted to SGS Nutrasource for testing and analysis, with certification typically granted within approximately 10 business days, provided program standards are met.Designed to be accessible to brands of all sizes, IGEN offers a cost-effective pathway for substantiating non-GMO claims while supporting broader business objectives, including market access, brand credibility and speed to market.Brands looking to strengthen substantiation of their non-GMO claims can learn more about IGEN on the SGS Nutrasource website.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

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SGS Nutrasource helps dietary supplement brands meet Amazon's new non-GMO compliance rules News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing November 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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