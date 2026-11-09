New Music Alert Santa Claus Goes To Antigua Releases Christmas Single“May Christmas Bring Peace On Earth”

Santa Claus Goes to Antigua

May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth

Track Title: May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth Genre: Pop Launch Date: 1st November 2026 ISRC Code: GXLES2637935

MALAGA, SPAIN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Claus Goes to Antigua Releases Christmas Single“May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth”Malaga, Spain / Antigua – 9 November 2026 – Spanish-based multi-national band Santa Claus Goes to Antigua today announces the release of their festive pop single“May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth”, now available for radio and streaming.The track, which officially launched on 1 November 2026, is a warm, melodic Christmas offering that blends heartfelt pop with Latin and island influences.Santa Claus Goes to Antigua is an international collaboration based in Spain, with members from Spain, Argentina, and Denmark. The line-up features pianist and singer Jesús León, singer Rose Philippens, guitarist Claudio Adrián Lombardi, and keyboardist/saxophonist Claus Nielsen. The group regularly works with songwriter and producer Paco León.Their debut album Be Alright was recorded in Malaga throughout 2025–26, while the accompanying music videos were filmed in Antigua in the Caribbean in March 2026. The band's sound moves freely between heartfelt ballads, party pop, and Latin grooves, delivering what they describe as“unique international and island vibes.”“May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth” continues this approach, offering radio programmers a polished, accessible Christmas track with a distinctive cross-cultural flavour.About Santa Claus Goes to AntiguaSanta Claus Goes to Antigua is a multi-talented pop project formed in Spain. Drawing on members from Spain, Argentina, and Denmark, the band specializes in melodic pop that mixes European, Latin American, and Caribbean influences. Their debut album Be Alright and associated singles showcase a range that stretches from romantic ballads to upbeat Latin-infused pop.Website: santaclausgoestoantigua@SantaClausGoestoAntigua@santaclausgoestoantiguaContact Santa Claus Goes to Antigua at... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

Santa Claus Goes to Antigua - May Christmas bring peace on earth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Music Alert Santa Claus Goes to Antigua Releases Christmas Single“May Christmas Bring Peace on Earth” News Provided By Radio Pluggers November 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.