Woman Shot Dead By Husband On Diwali Night In Bihar's Hajipur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband with a licensed pistol following a domestic dispute on Diwali night in Rajput Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Industrial Police Station in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Neelu Singh. Her husband, Rakesh Kumar Chauhan, allegedly shot her in the head, killing her on the spot, before fleeing from the scene.

The incident triggered panic in the locality, where residents were celebrating Diwali.

The festive atmosphere at the couple's home turned into mourning following the shooting.

According to preliminary information, Rakesh and Neelu had been married for around 20 years and were reportedly experiencing marital discord for some time.

Their differences allegedly escalated into an argument on Sunday night, which ended in the fatal shooting.

Police said no other person was present inside the house when the incident occurred.

However, the exact sequence of events and the immediate motive behind the alleged murder are yet to be established.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The body was taken to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a special police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar has been constituted to arrest the accused.

Police teams are conducting raids at several locations, including suspected hideouts, to trace him.

"The husband killed his wife by shooting her with a licensed pistol. It has been reported that the shooting occurred due to a domestic dispute. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation into the incident is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," SDPO Subodh Kumar said.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the shooting and are also investigating the reported history of marital discord between the couple.

The accused remains absconding, and further details are expected to emerge after his arrest and questioning.