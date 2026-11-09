Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi Again For Debate On 'Dimagi Naxals', Anti-National Charges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public debate regarding allegations of being 'Dimagi Naxals' and anti-nationals controlled by foreign entities.

In a post on X, LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote,“He called us Naxals. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again.”

The social media post by LoP Rahul Gandhi was addressed to CRPF jawans.

Earlier, interacting with CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, PM Modi said that the elimination of Naxalism (Maoism) is not the final destination and that the country still faces the challenge of countering 'Dimagi Naxals' who have taken control of several organisations.

In a veiled attack on LoP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc parties which have been questioning the integrity of institutions like the ECI, the PM said,“Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation."

Interacting with security forces personnel in Bastar, on the occasion of Diwali, the Prime Minister emphasised that recent victories must serve as a foundation for greater national ambitions.

"Today's achievements inspire us, but this is not the end of the journey -- I repeat, this is not the end," PM Modi said.

He described the successes against Naxalism and poverty as a launchpad for a new ascent - one that would help realise the dreams generations of Indians have cherished for centuries.

These, he said, are the dreams of the freedom fighters who made countless sacrifices for independence, the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for Mother India at the borders, and the brave personnel who gave their lives in the fight against Naxalism and terrorism.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the country's ability to fulfil every resolve it undertakes. He cited past commitments that were successfully delivered: the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the construction of toilets in every household, and the expansion of the vaccination drive.

"Therefore, today, as we speak of eradicating poverty, building a drug-free India, creating a Viksit Bharat and fostering an Atmanirbhar Bharat - rest assured, the nation will achieve these goals as well," he said.