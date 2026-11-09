Gujarat Must Be Drug-Free By 2028, A Year Ahead Of National Target: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday set a December 31, 2028 deadline for making Gujarat "drug-free", saying the state should not wait until the Centre's target of eliminating drug abuse in the country by December 31, 2029.

Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, Shah announced that a dedicated helpline, 1033, would become operational in Gujarat from December 1, allowing citizens to anonymously report the sale and consumption of drugs.

He said the identity of informants would be kept confidential and the state government would ensure action on information received through the helpline within three hours.

"India has to become drug-free by December 31, 2029. But Gujarat should not wait until 2029. We have to take responsibility for making Gujarat drug-free before December 31, 2028," Shah said.

He appealed to residents to report instances of drug sales in their neighbourhoods and warned those involved in the trade of strict action and imprisonment.

Shah said the Union Home Ministry had begun coordinated efforts with the Gujarat Home Department to strengthen the campaign against drugs.

"A joint meeting held on Kali Chaudas discussed the implementation of three new criminal laws and modernisation of the Home Department, besides measures to make Gujarat drug-free," he added.

The minister stressed that the fight could not be won by the Centre and state governments alone and required active participation from citizens, teachers and parents.

Referring to the role of schools, Shah said teachers should remain alert to behavioural changes among students, including red eyes, frequent drowsiness and an inability to concentrate.

"Teachers should inform parents and encourage them to get children assessed if they notice such signs," he asserted.

He also urged parents to closely monitor their adolescent children and remain attentive to changes in their behaviour.

Shah said drug addiction was damaging the physical and mental health of young people, affecting their ability to think, listen, concentrate and make decisions.

He also alleged that money generated through the drug trade was being used to promote terrorism in the country.

Calling for a comprehensive response, he said rehabilitation and treatment facilities would also be required for those who had become addicted.

He urged families not to hesitate to seek medical help for their children because of social stigma.

"There is no need to feel ashamed. If someone suffers from malaria or tuberculosis, they go to a hospital for treatment. Why should treatment for drug addiction be any different? If we feel ashamed today, we may lose our children tomorrow," he said.

Shah assured families that the identity of children undergoing treatment would not be disclosed.

He said the government was working on arrangements to help people overcome addiction alongside action against those involved in drug trafficking.

He said a control room for the '1033' helpline would be established in Gujarat before December 1. The number would be toll-free, and citizens could provide information without revealing their identities.

Appealing to Ahmedabad residents and people across Gujarat not to remain silent spectators, Shah said: "The government would not compromise in its action against the drug trade, but public cooperation was essential to make the campaign successful."

He urged citizens to work towards making Ahmedabad and Gujarat drug-free before the country achieved the larger target of a drug-free India.