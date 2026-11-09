INFINITI QX80 And QX60 November Offers Let Customers Choose Between Leasing And Savings

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The QX80 is available with leasing from AED5,999 and no down payment, or savings of up to AED50,000; the QX60 is available with leasing from AED2,999, or savings of up to AED40,000. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: AWR Automotive, the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer of INFINITI across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has announced its November offers on the INFINITI QX80 and QX60, giving customers a choice in how they drive home INFINITI's luxury SUVs. On each model, customers can choose either an attractive lease or a significant direct saving.

INFINITI QX80:

Built on a body-on-frame platform, INFINITI's flagship full-size SUV pairs commanding road presence and strong towing capability with a generously proportioned, first-class interior. This November, customers can choose one of two offers:

Option 1: Leasing starting from AED5,999 with no down payment

OR

Option 2: Savings of up to AED50,000

INFINITI QX60:

Tailored to everyday life, the mid-size luxury QX60 combines nimble city dynamics with a flexible cabin and a refined ride suited to busy families. This November, customers can choose one of two offers:

Option 1: Leasing starting from AED2,999

OR

Option 2: Savings of up to AED40,000

Customers interested in learning more about the campaign or experiencing the INFINITI QX80 and QX60 can visit their nearest INFINITI of AWR Automotive showroom or the INFINITI website for further details.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of 26 showrooms and 27 service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.