MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Season-long collaboration brings smart health technology and interactive family experiences to Meydan Racecourse, building on Huawei's support for UAE's fitness movement Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, November 2026 – Huawei is extending its commitment to healthier, more connected communities through a partnership with Dubai Racing Club for the 2026–27 Dubai Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup, bringing smart health technology and interactive experiences to racegoers at Meydan Racecourse.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Bruce Li, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa, and Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, establishing a framework for collaboration throughout the 2026–27 racing season.

This move expands Huawei's work with local institutions and sporting organisations to encourage greater awareness of personal wellbeing and more active lifestyles. Across the racing season, it will connect with families, sports enthusiasts and the wider equestrian community through a programme combining technology discovery, fan participation and shared experiences.

The partnership builds on Huawei's involvement in previous sports and fitness partnerships, like Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. Huawei also partnered with Dubai Sports World in 2026, further extending its engagement with the city's sporting community and its efforts to help people better understand their health and maintain active routines.

At the heart of the collaboration will be the Huawei Experience Pavilion, giving visitors opportunities to explore Huawei's smart devices and discover how connected technology can support health awareness, fitness, creativity and everyday life. The pavilion will form part of a wider presence across Meydan, with interactive displays and digital content integrated into the race-day experience.

Huawei will also feature in established season highlights, including the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes, Faces At The Races powered by Huawei, family race days and fan engagement programmes. Device giveaways and gifts for horsemen will complement these activities, extending the partnership across the racing community.

Ali Al Ali, said:“Our partnership with Huawei marks a significant moment for the Dubai Racing Carnival. Huawei's reputation for cutting-edge technology and world-class design aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver an elevated, modern and globally resonant racing experience. Their generous prize programme will bring new excitement to race nights, reward our fans and support our horsemen. We are delighted to welcome Huawei into the Dubai Racing Club family for the season ahead.”

By establishing a presence throughout the season, Huawei will create recurring opportunities to engage with visitors and introduce practical ways technology can support their interests and wellbeing beyond race day.

The 2026–27 Dubai Racing Carnival runs from 6 November 2026 until end of March 2027 with Dubai World Cup taking place on 27 March 2027.