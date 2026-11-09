Diwali Firecrackers Trigger Air Pollution Spike In Tiruchirappalli

Diwali Firecrackers Impact Air Quality in Tiruchirappalli

Air pollution increased in several parts of Tiruchirappalli as firecrackers continued to be burst beyond the permitted hours during Diwali celebrations, leaving multiple areas blanketed in thick smoke. Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country and around the world on Sunday. Amid concerns over rising air pollution, restrictions were imposed on bursting firecrackers during the festival. In Tamil Nadu, people have been permitted to burst firecrackers only for two hours, from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

However, firecrackers and sparklers continued to be burst beyond the permitted hours, leading to a noticeable deterioration in air quality across several parts of Tiruchirappalli. Thick smoke was reported in areas including TVS Tollgate, Trichy Airport, Head Post Office Road, KK Nagar Road and Cantonment Panchapur Bus Terminal. The smoke spread across roads, creating a fog-like appearance and reducing visibility in several areas. Motorists and the public faced inconvenience due to the reduced visibility, while several people reportedly experienced breathing difficulties amid increased smoke and air pollution.

Severe Air Quality Reported in Delhi

Meanwhile, a day after Diwali celebrations, residents of the national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday, as air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category at several monitoring stations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in multiple areas and visibility remaining poor during the early morning hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 10 am, Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI of 439, followed by Burari Crossing at 433, Vivek Vihar at 421, North Campus of Delhi University and Sonia Vihar at 419 each, and Bawana at 418. Several other monitoring stations also recorded AQI levels above 400, including Jahangirpuri (415), ITO (414), Punjabi Bagh (410), Chandni Chowk (409), Patparganj (409) and NIH Narela (405).

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