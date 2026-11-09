UKPNP Condemns Alleged Civilian Killings And Drone Attacks In Rawalakot

UKPNP Condemns Reported Violence in Rawalakot

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has condemned reported civilian killings, alleged drone attacks, mortar shelling and heavy weapons fire in Rawalakot, in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), and called for an independent international investigation into the incidents. According to a post on X by UKPNP leader Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the party alleged that Pakistani security forces used drones, mortar shells and heavy weapons in civilian-populated areas, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Details of Reported Attacks

In his post, Khan cited local reports claiming that a woman and a man were killed near the Bus Terminal in Mutialmara, Rawalakot. He further alleged that Umar Farooq Chowk came under attack involving heavy machine gun fire, drones and mortar shelling. The post also claimed that drones were being used to drop explosive devices in civilian-populated areas. It further reported the deaths of two additional people, including a 10-year-old girl, while several others sustained critical injuries.

Public Protest and Calls for International Action

Highlighting the impact of the reported violence, Khan said thousands of Kashmiris gathered at Eid Gah, Dreak Ground, Rawalakot, on November 6 for funeral prayers for three people reportedly killed during alleged drone attacks and mortar shelling on November 5. The UKPNP strongly condemned what it described as the use of lethal force against civilians and peaceful demonstrators, raising serious concerns over potential violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. The party stated that deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians could constitute grave violations of international law and, where applicable, potential war crimes.

Specific Demands for Accountability

In its appeal to the international community, the party urged the United Nations, European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Switzerland, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and international media to take immediate action on the reported incidents. The UKPNP outlined seven demands, calling for an immediate halt to alleged drone attacks, mortar shelling and heavy weapons fire, along with guarantees for the protection of civilians, particularly women, children, peaceful protesters, journalists and human rights defenders. It also called for an independent UN fact-finding mission to investigate the reported killings and alleged human rights violations, unrestricted humanitarian and medical access to affected communities, and accountability for those found responsible for unlawful killings.

Additionally, the party demanded the restoration of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation, alongside the removal of what it described as unlawful communication restrictions. The UKPNP also called for international human rights organisations and UN representatives to be granted access to the affected areas to monitor the situation. Concluding his statement, Khan urged the international community not to remain silent over the reported incidents, asserting that Kashmiri civilians must not be treated as expendable and that peaceful political expression should never be met with unlawful lethal force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)