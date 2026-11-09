Winter Travel Guide:No Need To Go Abroad, Four Indian Destinations That Give Switzerland Experience

India Switzerland: A lot of people wish to visit Switzerland at least once in their life. But, you can get the Switzerland experience without going abroad.

A lot of people wish to see Switzerland. But, going there costs lakhs. But, without spending that much, there are wonderful places close to us that give a Switzerland feel. Fully snow-covered mountains, dense forests, green valleys, and mirror-like lakes in our country look exactly like Switzerland. What are those places? Where are they?

This beautiful place in Himachal Pradesh is officially called 'India's Mini Switzerland'. It is spread in the middle of dense deodar forests. There are beautiful green meadows and a small clear lake in the middle of them. That's why it looks very beautiful. The atmosphere here is very peaceful.

2. Gulmarg...

When we think of snow in our country, the first thing that comes to mind is Jammu and Kashmir. A special place in this Kashmir is Gulmarg. This place also looks like Switzerland. The whole place is covered with snow and mountains are seen. Gulmarg in the middle of those hills looks exactly like Switzerland. Especially in winter, it looks like a blanket of snow. Traveling among the snowy mountains via the 'Gondola' ride, one of the highest cable car rides in the world, gives an unforgettable experience.

Auli in Uttarakhand also looks like Switzerland. With frozen slopes and high green grass fields... this place Auli looks very beautiful. Auli is a very famous center for 'Skiing' sports in our country. One can get the feeling of being in a Switzerland ski resort by looking at the wonderful Himalayan views of the Nanda Devi mountain ranges throughout the year.

4. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari is a true paradise for nature lovers. The spectacular views of the 'Panchachuli' mountain peaks, which are very clearly visible from here, are a feast for the eyes. If you go here... if you see the places there... you get the feeling of being in Switzerland.