10 Crucial Credit Card Mistakes You Must Avoid To Prevent Debt Traps

Wondering what the top 10 mistakes people make with credit cards are? Find out how to escape high interest rates, late fees, EMI issues, and credit score damage.

A credit card acts as a highly useful financial tool for emergencies and online shopping. But if you don't know how to use it right, you might face multiple issues like high interest, penalties, and unnecessary fees. Salaried employees and middle-class families must pay attention to certain key aspects when using credit cards. Let's look at the 10 critical mistakes credit card holders must avoid.

Banks might offer you various credit limits like Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh. But you must first understand that this entire amount is not your own money; it is a credit facility provided by the bank.

For example, if your credit limit is Rs 50,000, you don't have to spend the entire amount. You must use the card only for amounts you can repay, keeping your monthly income, essential expenses, and existing loans in mind.

Exhausting a high credit limit can also increase your Credit Utilisation Ratio. This could impact your credit score.

Paying only the minimum due is a huge mistake!

When you get a credit card bill, it shows two details: Total Amount Due and Minimum Amount Due. Many people pay only the minimum amount, thinking they can pay the rest next month.

For instance, let's assume your credit card bill is Rs 20,000 and the minimum due is Rs 1,000. If you pay just Rs 1,000, your full bill won't clear immediately. The remaining amount might attract interest.

Moreover, this affects your interest-free period. If the outstanding amount continues for long, your debt burden can rise due to interest and other fees.

Therefore, it is best to pay the full bill amount before the due date whenever possible.

A crucial thing credit card users must note is the bill payment due date. You must clearly know your bill generation date and the payment due date every month.

Failing to pay by the specific date can lead to burdens like late fees and interest. Also, missing payments consistently might damage your credit history.

You can set a mobile reminder for this. Even if you use an auto-debit facility, you must check if your bank account has sufficient balance.

Don't use your credit card to withdraw cash from ATMs!

Some banks offer the facility to withdraw cash from ATMs using credit cards. But you shouldn't treat this like a normal cash transaction.

If you withdraw money using a credit card, you might get charged a Cash Advance Fee. Moreover, the interest-free period available for normal purchases usually doesn't apply here. The bank might calculate interest from the exact day you withdraw the money.

Therefore, avoid withdrawing cash using credit cards unless it is an absolute emergency. Check your card's terms for cash withdrawal fees and interest rates.

Don't buy unnecessary things just for offers!

Online shopping platforms and banks frequently offer various discounts on credit cards. Many people buy unnecessary items after seeing ads for 10% discounts, cashback, or extra reward points.

For example, you might only need a product worth Rs 5,000. But an ad says you get an extra discount if you buy for Rs 8,000. Spending an extra Rs 3,000 for this is not actual savings.

Don't increase your expenses just because an offer is available. You must first compare the product's actual price, the discount, and extra fees before buying.

Today, we have the option to buy items like mobile phones, TVs, fridges, and washing machines through EMIs using credit cards.

Especially, the 'No Cost EMI' ad attracts many. But you shouldn't assume there are absolutely no charges involved.

In some schemes, the seller might offer a discount equal to the interest amount. At the same time, you might face Processing Fees, GST, and other conditions.

Before opting for an EMI, find out the total amount you need to pay, the monthly installment, if there is any interest, and if there are charges for foreclosing the loan.

Don't hand over your credit card to friends or relatives!

A credit card in your name ties directly to your financial responsibility. You must be careful when friends or relatives ask for your card to make purchases.

Even if they delay repaying you for the item they bought, the responsibility to pay the bank falls solely on you.

Also, never share confidential details like card numbers, CVV, PIN, or OTP with anyone. Even if you trust them, do not violate safety rules.

Don't use a credit card without reading its terms and fees!

When getting a credit card, you must know details like the Annual Fee, Renewal Fee, Interest Rate, Late Payment Fee, and Cash Withdrawal Fee.

Even if some cards advertise as 'free', specific conditions might apply. Some cards waive the annual fee only if you spend a certain amount in a year.

Similarly, there could be a Foreign Currency Mark-up Fee for international transactions or extra charges for specific transaction types.

Therefore, read the Most Important Terms and Conditions (MITC) document before getting a card.

You must thoroughly check your credit card statement every month. Look for charges on items you didn't buy, duplicate charges for a single transaction, or unknown online transactions.

Sometimes, even small fraudulent transactions can go unnoticed. So, keep SMS or mobile alerts active for every transaction.

If you spot an unknown transaction, contact the bank immediately to block the card and file a complaint. According to RBI guidelines, if you dispute a fraudulent transaction, the bank shouldn't charge you for it until they resolve the issue.

Don't get multiple credit cards unnecessarily!

Some people make a habit of getting multiple credit cards just looking at offers from different banks. But each card might have a separate bill generation date, payment due date, and annual fee.

This can make tracking expenses difficult. Especially if you spend beyond your income across multiple cards, your debt burden will increase.

Having multiple credit cards isn't wrong in itself. The problem is failing to manage them. So, it is best to keep only the cards that suit your needs.

1. Credit score matters: Paying bills on time, controlling credit utilization, and avoiding unnecessary credit applications help protect your credit history.

2. Know your Billing Cycle: Know the date your bill generates every month and when you need to pay. As per RBI rules, you must get an option to change your credit card billing cycle at least once.

3. Be careful with online transactions: You can block unnecessary international or online transactions using card control features. Turning them on only when needed helps keep you safe.

4. Block your card immediately if lost: If your credit card is lost or stolen, block it right away through the bank's official customer service.

5. Close unnecessary cards properly: Check if you are paying an annual fee for an unused credit card. If you want to close a card, apply officially with the bank, clear the outstanding amount, and get a confirmation of account closure.

If you delay your credit card bill payment, the bank might levy interest and late fees as per their rules. Furthermore, long-term dues can also damage your credit score.

According to the RBI's 2025 credit card guidelines, an account can be reported as 'Past Due' to credit information companies or charged a late penalty only if it remains unpaid for more than three days. However, the delay days are calculated right from the due date mentioned in the bill. Don't treat this as an extra grace period to postpone your bill payment.

Also, late fees must be levied only based on the outstanding amount after the due date, not on the total bill amount.

A credit card is a useful financial tool if used correctly. But you must not forget that it is not extra income; it is a loan you must repay in the future.

You can escape unnecessary debt burdens by following habits like buying only what you need, paying the full bill amount before the due date, avoiding unnecessary EMIs, and checking your statement regularly.

Remember: Your credit card should control your expenses; it shouldn't push your life into a debt trap!