Red Jaggery Vs Black Jaggery: What Is The Difference? Which Is Better For Health?

Jaggery is an essential ingredient for any sweet made at home. But... which color jaggery is good? Is red jaggery good? Or is black jaggery good? Which one should you eat..?

Jaggery gives a unique taste to our Indian cooking, especially traditional sweets. We all know that jaggery is much healthier than sugar. However, when we go to the market, we mainly see jaggery in two colors. One is red jaggery, which is slightly red or golden in color; the other is black jaggery, which is dark in color.

What is the real difference between the two? Which jaggery has more nutrients? Which is best for our health?

Red Jaggery..

Red and golden jaggery is usually made by boiling sugarcane juice. This color is obtained when the sugarcane juice is boiled for a short time or at a normal temperature. It is usually red or light brown and attractive to look at. It has a sweet taste and a mild aroma. In some types of red jaggery, a small amount of chemicals or artificial colors are added to get an attractive color and shine.

Red Jaggery: It contains minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. However, due to the chemicals used in its preparation, nutrients are likely to be lost.

Black jaggery (Palm jaggery)

This is also made from 'Neera' (natural sap) obtained from sugarcane, palm or date palm trees. It is prepared in a completely traditional way without any chemicals. Only natural lime is used so that the juice does not turn sour. That is why it is dark brown or black in color.

Black cumin: It is a storehouse of nutrients. It is rich in iron, calcium, antioxidants and vitamin B-complex. As there is no chemical adulteration in it, the body gets the nutrients provided by nature completely.

Attention Diabetics/Weight Loss Seekers: Black jaggery has a lower glycemic index than red jaggery, making it a much safer choice.

For Kids and Women: Natural minerals in black cumin work wonderfully for those with menstrual pain and iron deficiency (anemia).

Although red jaggery is delicious and beautiful, chemicals are likely to be used in its preparation. On the other hand, black jaggery is a pure natural product without any chemicals. If possible, including black jaggery (Dadhi jaggery) in your daily diet is very beneficial for health.