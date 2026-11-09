Hebbal Elevated Corridor Project Expected To Finish Ahead Of Deadline

Hebbal Elevated Corridor Progress

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the Hebbal Elevated Corridor project is expected to be completed ahead of its 18-month deadline, assuring that the ongoing construction would not lead to traffic disruptions or road closures. Shivakumar said he was visiting the project site to personally assess the situation and had called the Traffic Commissioner and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner to review the work and traffic-related issues. "We will ensure that all traffic-related problems are resolved. I am also visiting the site to personally assess the situation. I have called the Traffic Commissioner and the BDA Commissioner, and I am inspecting the site. I will ensure that there are no problems," he said.

The Chief Minister said a separate line was initiated after the present government took office, and the section connecting the Ring Road towards Bengaluru had already been completed. He added that around 50 per cent of the underground work had been completed and the small tunnel near the campus was also ready. "The remaining work will also be finished within the next year. Although we have given them 18 months to complete the project, they are expected to finish it earlier," he said.

Construction Strategy and Traffic Management

Assuring commuters that construction would be carried out without blocking roads, Shivakumar said the components were being prepared outside the site and would be brought in for installation. "You will see that there will be no traffic hazards and no roads will be blocked. We are carrying out the work without blocking any roads. The components are being prepared outside and will be brought to the site for installation. Only the fitting of the pillars will take some time," he added.

Mekedatu Project and Interstate Relations

Meanwhile, reacting to the objections raised by Tamil Nadu over the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Shivakumar asserted that the project would ultimately benefit the lower riparian state and urged the Tamil Nadu leadership to review the apex court's orders. Addressing the issue amid letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention against the project, Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said, "I think the Chief Minister might not have seen the court order. I hope his officers will guide him. Karnataka will only have drinking water for Bengaluru and for power. So, I request them to visit the site and understand that this reservoir will benefit them, not us."

Reiterating the state's legal standing based on past judicial rulings, Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is acting well within its rights without depriving Tamil Nadu of its due share of Cauvery water. "The Supreme Court has already given a clear order. It is the right of Karnataka to build a dam, and it is the right of Tamil Nadu to receive water," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

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