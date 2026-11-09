Jharkhand Accident: Seven Dead As Trailer Rams Vehicle In Hazaribagh

Tragic Road Accident in Hazaribagh

At least seven people were killed and over a dozen others injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a vehicle near Mahanetand Cut in Danua Valley in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Monday, officials said.

According to Dr Raj Kishore of Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, the vehicle, carrying 19 people, including the driver, overturned following the accident. Five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Details on Casualties

Providing details of the casualties and the condition of the injured, Dr Raj Kishore said that one more patient, who was referred to a higher medical centre in Ranchi in critical condition, also died while being shifted.

"A vehicle carrying 19 people, including the driver, overturned. Five individuals reportedly died on the spot. Another person passed away while being transported here, bringing the death toll to six. One patient was in critical condition and was referred to a higher medical center in Ranchi; however, this individual passed away either while being shifted into the vehicle or just as it was departing. In total, there have been seven deaths. One patient remains in critical condition and is currently being stabilised," Dr Kishore said.

Medical Status of the Injured

The hospital official further said that one patient remained in critical condition and was being stabilised, while two stable patients had been admitted to a ward. Another patient was undergoing treatment in the emergency department, while those with minor injuries were receiving treatment on an outpatient basis.

"Once stabilised, a CT scan will be performed to determine the next course of action. Two other patients, who were stable, have been admitted to a ward. Another patient is still in the emergency department but is in stable condition. Others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment on an OPD basis," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)