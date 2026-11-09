'I Don't Want To Go To Hell': Donald Trump Reveals Why He Deserves Heaven But Will Never Forgive His Enemies

In a CBS News interview, US President Donald Trump said he wants to go to heaven after death, not hell. Although he claims to be religious, he flatly refuses to forgive political enemies like Nancy Pelosi or James Comey.

US President Donald Trump shared his beliefs about the afterlife. He called himself a religious man and said he believes he will go to heaven after he dies. But he made it very clear that he cannot forgive some of his political enemies, even if that is a condition for entering heaven.

During an interview on the CBS News program '60 Minutes', the interviewer asked Trump what happens after death and if he thinks he will go to heaven.

Trump replied, "I am a religious person, so theoretically speaking, I will go to heaven... I hope so. I don't want to go to hell."

Following the President's comment, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham stated that to enter heaven, a person 'must confess their sins'.

Trump said, "At the end of the interview, they talked about things far more important than politics. At 80 years old, and after surviving multiple assassination attempts, they asked the President what he thinks happens after death. President Trump said he wants to go to heaven, not hell. I believe most people would say the same thing if you asked them. But heaven has some boundaries. The rules for entering are also very strict. The Bible says that to enter heaven, you must confess your sins, repent, and have faith in Jesus Christ... Religion alone cannot save you, only a relationship with the savior Jesus Christ can. Do you have that assurance?"

In that conversation with CBS News, the interviewer also asked Trump if he could forgive political opponents like former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if forgiving them was the condition for going to heaven.

Trump replied, "Then that wouldn't be the real me, right?" He described them as "very dishonest people, very bad people, and bad for the country."

When asked directly if he would refuse to forgive them, Trump said, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, so the answer is no."

The interviewer then asked if, after such a colorful life and political career, he could show the generosity to forgive his opponents before facing God's judgment.

"Can I tell you the truth?" Trump said. "I probably couldn't do that, because I truly hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

This conversation was part of a wide-ranging interview, where Trump also discussed his political decisions, immigration policies, and the Republican Party's setback in the November 3 midterm elections.

In the same interview, the President admitted that his administration's strict immigration policy might have been 'a bit too tough', especially for undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked in the US for a long time.

He also expressed his willingness to work with congressional Democrats on immigration law. He said, "I want to work on immigration."

It is worth noting that Trump has survived several assassination attempts during his political career. This includes a shooting incident at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, where a bullet grazed his right ear and injured him.