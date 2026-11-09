Ludhiana Horror: Owner Dragged By Hair And Beaten After Stopping Men From Harassing Woman Employee CCTV Video Emerges

A car workshop owner was attacked by a gang of men here for objecting to them pursuing a lady employee and trying to enter the premises. The CCTV footage of the event outside Sufian Chowk shows several guys dragging the owner by his hair, pushing him to the ground and kicking and hitting him.

The incident occurred on Saturday about 11 a.m. The workshop owner Daljit Singh was allegedly beaten after he barred the two teenagers from entering the premises behind the woman who had come to work.

According to the victim's version, the two guys started arguing with Singh when he told them not to enter the workshop. They reportedly summoned about a dozen associates to the scene and then took part in the assault.

A gang of individuals were seen around Singh and continuously striking him in the CCTV footage. Before he hits the ground, several of the assailants can be seen grabbing him by the hair and pulling him. As he tries to stand, they keep punching and kicking him.

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Ludhiana - A car workshop owner was brutally beaten by a group of men near Sufian Chowk after he intervened to stop two individuals from allegedly harassing a young woman employee. CCTV footage of the assault has gone viral. According to the victim, Daljit Singh, two men who had been following the woman tried to force their way into the workshop when she arrived for work. When he stopped them from entering without any business, an argument ensued. The men allegedly called about a dozen associates, who then attacked him. The CCTV footage shows the group grabbing Daljit by the hair, dragging him outside, throwing him to the ground, and repeatedly kicking and punching him

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When neighbors heard the disturbance, they hurried to the scene, and the attackers left. Before departing, they allegedly made threats to harm Singh. The proprietor of the injured workshop was transported by his family to the Civil Hospital. Based on what is known, he received first assistance and was released.

Woman Employee Stalked For Months

According to reports, the female employee informed the investigators that the primary accused had been pursuing her for a number of months. He allegedly stalked her on her way to and from work and continuously demanded her cell phone number.

He and another young person allegedly followed her to the workshop on Saturday and attempted to enter. The altercation started as a result of Singh's intervention and turned into a gang attack.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage and are working to identify the persons who carried out the crime. The inquiry is in progress. The examined papers lacked additional information regarding arrests or case registration.