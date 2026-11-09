Pezeshkian Signals Iran’s Readiness for Talks to End Prolonged Standoff
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Tehran is prepared to resume negotiations in an effort to bring an end to the ongoing “no war, no peace” situation, emphasizing that his country supports dialogue with Washington on equal terms but will not give in to coercion.
Addressing an official ceremony, Pezeshkian revealed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed government officials to find a way out of the prolonged state of uncertainty between war and peace, according to a statement released by the Iranian presidency.
“We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations,” he said.
The president argued that disputes should be settled through diplomatic channels rather than armed confrontation whenever negotiations can secure a country's legitimate rights.
“However, we will not surrender to force and bullying,” he added.
Pezeshkian also referred to his speech before the UN General Assembly, reiterating that Tehran is willing to engage in talks founded on fairness and equal terms while maintaining its position that national rights cannot be abandoned under external pressure.
Addressing what he described as efforts by Iran's opponents to weaken the country, he underlined the need to expand domestic manufacturing and ensure that national requirements are met through local capabilities. He said strengthening production would help improve Iran's ability to withstand external challenges and preserve its independence.
He further urged greater attention to energy conservation and responsible consumption, describing more efficient resource use as an important step toward addressing the country's economic and energy difficulties.
The statements come as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek a resolution to tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28.
Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum in Islamabad in June after negotiations facilitated by Pakistan. However, differences surrounding the implementation of the agreement, alongside renewed military tensions, have prevented the two sides from reaching a durable settlement.
Addressing an official ceremony, Pezeshkian revealed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed government officials to find a way out of the prolonged state of uncertainty between war and peace, according to a statement released by the Iranian presidency.
“We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations,” he said.
The president argued that disputes should be settled through diplomatic channels rather than armed confrontation whenever negotiations can secure a country's legitimate rights.
“However, we will not surrender to force and bullying,” he added.
Pezeshkian also referred to his speech before the UN General Assembly, reiterating that Tehran is willing to engage in talks founded on fairness and equal terms while maintaining its position that national rights cannot be abandoned under external pressure.
Addressing what he described as efforts by Iran's opponents to weaken the country, he underlined the need to expand domestic manufacturing and ensure that national requirements are met through local capabilities. He said strengthening production would help improve Iran's ability to withstand external challenges and preserve its independence.
He further urged greater attention to energy conservation and responsible consumption, describing more efficient resource use as an important step toward addressing the country's economic and energy difficulties.
The statements come as diplomatic initiatives continue to seek a resolution to tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28.
Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum in Islamabad in June after negotiations facilitated by Pakistan. However, differences surrounding the implementation of the agreement, alongside renewed military tensions, have prevented the two sides from reaching a durable settlement.
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