Bubble Tea Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Bubble Tea Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global bubble tea market size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.14 billion in 2026 to USD 8.45 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the bubble tea market with a share of 34.8% in 2025.

Bubble tea refers to a tea-based beverage that combines brewed tea, milk or fruit flavors, sweeteners, and chewy toppings to create a refreshing drink. It includes popular varieties such as milk tea, fruit tea, tapioca pearl tea, and cheese foam tea. Bubble tea is widely consumed in cafés, specialty tea shops, restaurants, and quick-service outlets as a customizable beverage available in various flavors and textures.

Bubble Tea Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 3.79 Billion2026 Market Size USD 4.14 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 8.45 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 9.32%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 10.83%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Black Tea Market Share in 2025By Flavor Fastest Growing Segment Fruit CAGRBy Toppings Leading Segment Tapioca Pearls Market Share in 2025

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01

Adoption of Plant-Based Milk in Bubble Tea Formulations

The bubble tea market analysis shows that demand for dairy-free beverage choices is encouraging bubble tea retailers to include plant-based milk alternatives such as oat, soy, and coconut milk in their formulations. This transition is expanding milk-tea customization and allowing consumers to select beverages according to dietary preferences and desired flavor or texture. For example, Sharetea India currently allows customers to replace whole milk with oat or soy milk, while its menu also provides customization of sweetness, ice level, milk type, and toppings.

02

Development of Innovative Tapioca Pearl and Topping Alternatives

Consumer interest in customized beverage experiences is encouraging bubble tea retailers to expand beyond traditional tapioca pearls with popping boba, fruit jellies, coconut jelly, aloe vera, and other toppings. This transition is making toppings an important part of product customization, resulting in greater variation in flavor, texture, and visual appeal across bubble tea offerings. For example, Popup Pearl's current menu lists tapioca pearls, grass jelly, multiple popping-boba flavors, lychee jelly, rainbow jelly, mango jelly, aloe vera, and coconut jelly as topping options.

Bubble Tea Market Dynamics 01

Premiumization and Social Media Brand Visibility Drive Market

The preference for premium beverages creates demand for bubble tea products with higher-quality teas, distinctive flavors, upgraded toppings, and visually appealing presentation. Consumers may accept higher prices when products provide differentiated ingredients and a more specialized drinking experience. For example, premium bubble tea shops can use specialty tea bases, fresh fruit, cheese foam, or handcrafted toppings to create higher-value menu options. This purchasing pattern supports higher-value product offerings and encourages suppliers to provide specialized tea ingredients and beverage components.

The strong visual appeal of bubble tea creates opportunities for social media promotion that can increase consumer awareness and store visits. Eye-catching drinks, customized toppings, layered beverages, and branded packaging provide content that customers can share across platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. For example, a limited-edition bubble tea with distinctive colors or toppings can attract online attention and encourage customers to visit stores to try the product. This digital visibility supports customer acquisition and encourages bubble tea brands to invest in new products, promotional campaigns, and distinctive store experiences.

01

Sugar Content and Product Prices Restrain Market Expansion

High sugar content in many bubble tea beverages can conflict with growing public-health guidance to reduce free-sugar intake, with WHO recommending that free sugars remain below 10% of total energy intake and suggesting below 5% for additional health benefits. Consumer research on milk tea also found that sugar level accounted for 17.373% of the preference importance among the attributes studied, showing that sugar level can influence purchasing decisions. These health concerns and changing preferences can encourage consumers to choose lower-sugar beverages, limiting bubble tea consumption and market growth.

High product prices can result from specialty ingredients, tapioca pearls, flavored syrups, premium toppings, and customized preparation requirements. Higher prices can make bubble tea less attractive to price-sensitive consumers compared with conventional tea, coffee, and other beverage options. This affordability barrier can reduce repeat purchases and limit the adoption and expansion of bubble tea products.

01

Foodservice Partnerships and Sustainable Packaging Solutions Offers Growth Opportunities

Bubble tea brands, foodservice operators, and delivery platforms can collaborate on delivery menus, bundled offers, and wider customer reach. DoorDash reported $102.3 billion in Marketplace GOV in 2024, highlighting the scale of digital food ordering channels that bubble tea brands can access through delivery partnerships. These collaborations create additional revenue through online orders and delivery-focused sales.

Bubble tea brands, packaging manufacturers, and foodservice suppliers can develop recyclable, compostable, and lower-material cups, lids, and straws. Huhtamaki states that its ICONTM packaging solutions use recycled content and are designed for foodservice applications, creating opportunities for suppliers to provide differentiated packaging to beverage chains. These solutions create revenue through specialized packaging contracts and premium sustainable formats.

01

Ingredient Management and Market Competition Hinders Growth

Bubble tea outlets depend on fresh milk, fruits, tapioca pearls, syrups, and other ingredients with different storage requirements and shelf lives. Managing these ingredients requires careful inventory planning, storage, and replenishment to maintain product quality and reduce waste. Poor inventory management can increase operating costs, cause ingredient shortages, and affect product availability and consistency.

The rapid expansion of bubble tea chains, independent stores, cafés, and specialty beverage brands has increased competition in major markets. Similar product offerings make it more difficult for businesses to attract and retain customers without strong differentiation. This can increase customer acquisition costs and put pressure on margins, limiting growth for individual brands.

Bubble Tea Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type

The black tea segment accounted for a share of 36.4% in 2025, owing to its widespread popularity, familiar taste profile, and extensive use as a base for bubble tea beverages. the broad availability of black tea and its compatibility with milk, sweeteners, tapioca pearls, and other toppings further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the bubble tea market.

The white tea segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer interest in lighter and premium tea varieties, growing awareness of tea-based beverages, and rising demand for differentiated bubble tea flavors. the green tea segment supports demand through its refreshing taste and perceived health attributes, while the oolong tea segment offers a distinctive flavor profile and is increasingly used in diverse bubble tea formulations. the others segment includes additional tea varieties that contribute to product diversification and flavor innovation.

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By Flavor

The fruit segment accounted for a share of 38.5% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by growing consumer preference for refreshing and naturally flavored beverages, increasing demand for fruit-based bubble tea varieties, and expanding product innovation. the wide availability of fruit flavors and their compatibility with different tea bases and toppings further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the bubble tea market.

The taro segment supports demand through its distinctive flavor, creamy texture, and growing popularity among bubble tea consumers, while the chocolate segment offers indulgent beverage options and appeals to consumers seeking dessert-inspired flavors. the coffee segment contributes through the combination of coffee and tea-based beverage preferences, while the others segment includes additional flavors that support product diversification and customization.

By Toppings

The tapioca pearls segment accounted for a share of 48.6% in 2025 due to their widespread use as a traditional and recognizable topping in bubble tea beverages, along with their chewy texture and compatibility with different tea and flavor combinations. the strong consumer preference for tapioca pearls and their broad availability across bubble tea outlets further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the bubble tea market.

The popping boba segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing consumer interest in innovative bubble tea toppings, growing preference for fruit-filled popping textures, and rising product customization across beverage outlets. the jelly segment provides additional texture and flavor variety, while the others segment includes alternative toppings that support product differentiation and customization.

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Bubble Tea Market Regional OutlookNorth America Bubble Tea Market Analysis

The North America bubble tea market accounted for the largest regional share of 34.8% in 2025, driven by growing consumer interest in specialty beverages, increasing availability of bubble tea outlets, and rising demand for customizable drink options across the region. The U.S. bubble tea market is supported by a substantial specialty beverage and food-service sector, with the U.S. Census Bureau reporting 58,462 establishments in the snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars category in 2022, generating approximately $62.8 billion in revenue, reflecting an established market environment for specialty nonalcoholic beverages such as bubble tea.

The Canada bubble tea market is supported by continued growth in the food-service sector, with Statistics Canada reporting that food services and drinking places generated $101.4 billion in sales in 2025, representing a 5.6% increase from 2024. The sector's sales of nonalcoholic beverages, including tea and other specialty drinks, provide a broad food-service base supporting demand for customizable tea-based beverages such as bubble tea.

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Asia Pacific Bubble Tea Market Analysis

The Asia-Pacific bubble tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83%, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rising consumer preference for innovative beverages, expanding café and foodservice chains, and increasing adoption of bubble tea among younger consumers. In Japan, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported that green-tea production reached 75,000 tonnes in 2025, up 1.6% year over year, while the government continues initiatives to expand tea consumption and promote Japanese tea. In July 2026,“Japanese Tea” was also registered under Japan's Geographical Indication protection system, supporting continued development and promotion of tea-based products and beverages.

In China, the national standard GB/T 29602-2026 for quality requirements of solid beverages was published in July 2026 and is scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2027. The standard covers solid beverages within the non-alcoholic beverage category, supporting clearer quality requirements for beverage powders and bases that can be used in tea-based beverage preparation. In South Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is strengthening food-service hygiene requirements in 2026, with the revised Food Code introducing additional hygiene and safety-management standards for prepared foods sold through food-service businesses, supporting standardized food-safety practices for prepared beverages. In India, the Tea Board continues to support the promotion and diversification of Indian tea, including initiatives encouraging Indian-origin tea cafés to diversify their offerings and expand into international markets. The Tea Board's 2026 publications also include provisional regional tea-export data for January–July 2026, reflecting continued activity across India's tea industry and supporting the availability of tea as a key input for tea-based beverage products.

Europe Bubble Tea Market Analysis

The Europe bubble tea market accounted for a regional share of 20.2% in 2025, supported by increasing consumer interest in Asian-inspired beverages, expanding specialty beverage outlets, and growing demand for diverse and customizable drink options across the region. In the U.K. bubble tea market, the U.K. Food Standards Agency's 2024/25 Retail Surveillance Sampling Programme specifically included bubble tea among the products tested through retail surveillance, demonstrating regulatory attention to the product category. The programme assessed samples for food-safety and compliance considerations, providing an established regulatory framework for the U.K. bubble tea market.

In the Germany bubble tea market, German households spent an average of around €75 per month on beverages in the 2023 income and consumption survey, with 55% of beverage expenditure allocated to non-alcoholic drinks. Coffee and tea represented around 19% of total beverage expenditure, indicating a substantial consumer spending base relevant to the Germany bubble tea market. Meanwhile, the France bubble tea market benefits from continued household consumption, with household consumption of goods in France increasing by 0.5% in volume in July 2026, following a 0.6% increase in June, while food consumption increased by 0.2% during the month. This continued consumer spending provides a broader environment for beverages and foodservice products in the France bubble tea market.

Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa bubble tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42%, driven by expanding foodservice infrastructure, rising consumer interest in premium beverages, and increasing availability of international beverage brands across the region. The UAE bubble tea market is expected to benefit from Dubai's expanding food and beverage sector, with Dubai SME highlighting bubble tea supply among the Emirati-owned F&B businesses participating in Gulfood 2026 and supporting SMEs in scaling through international buyers, trade opportunities, and global market access.

The Africa bubble tea market is expected to benefit from improving economic conditions and expanding consumer markets, with the African Development Bank projecting Africa's economy to grow by 4.2% in 2026 and 4.4% in 2027, supported by stronger domestic demand, infrastructure investment, and expanding regional trade, which can support growth in foodservice and beverage consumption.

Competitive landscape

The bubble tea market is highly fragmented, with specialty beverage chains, tea shops, quick-service restaurants, cafés, foodservice operators, franchise businesses, and regional bubble tea brands competing across traditional retail outlets, shopping centers, foodservice locations, and delivery channels. Established players compete primarily on brand recognition, beverage quality, tea and ingredient sourcing, menu variety, flavor innovation, pricing, store networks, franchise capabilities, customer experience, digital ordering, and marketing strength, with leading players such as Mixue Group, Gong Cha, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, Lollicup USA Inc., and Ten Ren's Tea Time estimated to account for approximately 35% of the global market based on their store networks, brand recognition, product portfolios, franchise presence, geographic reach, and competitive positioning.

Emerging and regional players within the bubble tea market ecosystem compete through unique flavors, customizable beverages, premium and natural ingredients, affordable pricing, localized menus, attractive store concepts, social media engagement, delivery partnerships, and flexible business models to address changing consumer preferences and strengthen their market presence. These players also focus on innovative beverage combinations, localized product offerings, and digital engagement strategies to differentiate their brands and expand their customer base.

Black Tea Green Tea Oolong Tea White Tea Others

Fruit Chocolate Coffee Taro Others

Tapioca Pearls Popping Boba Jelly Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Bubble Tea Market Lollicup USA Inc CuppoTee Company Bubble Tea House Compan Ten Rens Tea Time Boba Box Limited SumosSdnBhd Gong Cha US Boba Tea Company Troika JC. (Qbubble) Fokus Inc. Mixue Group Gong Cha CoCo Fresh Tea & JuiceKey Industry Developments June 2026 Gong Cha expanded its global bubble tea network through new store openings and franchise partnerships. The company focused on strengthening its international presence, improving customer experiences, and introducing new beverage innovations. March 2026 Chatime expanded its bubble tea operations through new franchise developments and product launches across international markets. The company focused on increasing brand accessibility and adapting beverage offerings to regional consumer preferences. January 2026 CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice expanded its beverage portfolio with new bubble tea flavors and store expansion initiatives. The company focused on enhancing product variety and strengthening its presence in competitive global markets. October 2025 Tiger Sugar expanded its bubble tea business through new retail locations and innovative beverage offerings. The company continued building its brand presence with signature brown sugar-based drinks and premium tea products ScopeSegmentation By Type 5By Flavor 5By Toppings 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Lollicup USA Inc. · CuppoTee Company · Bubble Tea House Company · Ten Rens Tea Time · Boba Box LimitedRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The bubble tea market size is valued at USD 4.14 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 47.65% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Rens Tea Time, Boba Box Limited. The bubble tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.