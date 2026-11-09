Sleeping Bruxism Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sleeping Bruxism Market Size Share & Analysis The global sleeping bruxism market size was valued at USD 726.47 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 775.14 million in 2026 to USD 1302.26 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the sleeping bruxism market with a share of 38.4% in 2025. Sleeping bruxism is a condition in which a person unconsciously clenches or grinds their teeth during sleep. It can lead to tooth wear, jaw pain, headaches, and sleep-related discomfort, with management options including dental guards, behavioral approaches, and treatments to address associated symptoms. Sleeping Bruxism Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 726.47 Million2026 Market Size USD 775.14 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 1302.26 MillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.7%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.14%Segment Insights By Treatment Type Fastest-growing Segment Medication CAGR 7.19% (2026–2034) By Patient Type Fastest-growing Segment Pediatric CAGR 7.36% (2026–2034) By End User Fastest-growing Segment Dental Clinics CAGR 7.08% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Wearable Devices for Sleep Bruxism Monitoring The sleeping bruxism market analysis shows a wearable device that monitors nighttime jaw muscle activity and helps identify episodes of teeth grinding. Developers are integrating sensors and sleep-tracking technology into wearable systems to collect information on muscle contractions, sleep patterns, and the frequency of bruxism events. These devices can support earlier identification and personalized treatment planning by providing objective data that clinicians can use alongside dental examinations and sleep assessments. 02 Smart Oral Appliances with Integrated Sensors The need for continuous, home-based monitoring is encouraging the development of smart oral appliances that combine teeth protection with sensors for detecting grinding and clenching activity. These appliances use pressure, vibration, or other sensors to collect jaw activity data, helping dental professionals assess bruxism patterns and tailor patient management. For example, a 2025 study of an instrumented night guard prototype reported 91% accuracy, 88% sensitivity, and 90% specificity in detecting occlusal force patterns during in-vitro testing, highlighting the potential of sensor-integrated oral devices for bruxism monitoring. 03 Sleeping Bruxism Market Investment and Funding Analysis In October 2026, Bruxless raised €4 million in seed funding to advance its connected bruxism wearable. The device uses a chin strap to detect masseter muscle activity and deliver targeted mechanical vibrations. Commercial deliveries began in June 2026, supported by a companion mobile app. Sleeping Bruxism Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Home-based Bruxism Monitoring Demand for home-based bruxism monitoring is supported by the need to assess nighttime teeth grinding over multiple nights without requiring patients to undergo repeated sleep-laboratory assessments. For example, Bruxoff, developed by OT Bioelettronica, is a portable device that records jaw-muscle activity through electromyography (EMG) and heart activity through electrocardiography (ECG), allowing patients to monitor sleep bruxism in their home environment and providing clinicians with data to evaluate grinding episodes. 02 Dental Damage Caused by Nighttime Bruxism Boosts Market Demand Awareness of the oral health consequences of nighttime teeth grinding is encouraging individuals to seek early dental evaluation and protective treatment. Persistent bruxism can wear down tooth enamel, increase tooth sensitivity, and place additional stress on jaw muscles and dental restorations. For example, dentists may recommend custom-fitted night guards to protect tooth surfaces from repeated contact during sleep. The focus on preventive dental care is supporting demand for bruxism management products and related dental services. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Sleeping Bruxism Market

Drivers Market Impact Demand for Home-based Bruxism Monitoring Portable electromyography devices and sensor-enabled oral appliances allow sleep-related jaw-muscle activity to be monitored outside specialist sleep laboratories, creating demand for accessible diagnostic and monitoring technologies. Awareness of Dental Damage from Nighttime Bruxism Awareness of tooth wear and enamel damage is encouraging demand for preventive dental appliances and professional bruxism management. Demand for Custom-Fitted Night Guards Preference for personalized dental protection is supporting custom appliance production and creating opportunities for dental clinics and laboratories. Association with Obstructive Sleep Apnea The clinical overlap between sleep bruxism and obstructive sleep apnea encourages dentists and sleep specialists to assess jaw-muscle activity alongside breathing-related sleep disturbances, supporting demand for integrated sleep assessments and multidisciplinary care. Recognition of Stress and Anxiety as Bruxism Triggers Awareness of potential psychological triggers is supporting interest in integrated management approaches involving dental care and stress reduction.

01

Underdiagnosis of Sleeping Bruxism Restrict Market Growth

Limited awareness of sleeping bruxism among patients and healthcare providers can prevent timely identification and treatment. Since teeth grinding and jaw clenching often occur during sleep, many individuals remain unaware of their condition until they experience tooth damage, jaw pain, or headaches. This underdiagnosis reduces demand for treatment options, dental devices, and related management solutions.

02

Lack of Standardized Treatment Approaches Limits Adoption

Variations in symptom severity, underlying causes, and patient responses make sleeping bruxism difficult to manage through a single treatment approach. Treatment may involve dental splints, behavioral changes, stress management, or addressing associated sleep disorders, depending on individual needs. The absence of a universally effective treatment can create uncertainty among patients and healthcare providers, limiting the adoption of specialized therapies.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Sleeping Bruxism Market

Restraints Market Impact Limited Awareness and Underdiagnosis Many individuals remain unaware of their condition, reducing diagnosis rates and limiting demand for dental devices and treatment solutions. Lack of Standardized Treatment Approaches Differences in treatment outcomes and patient responses can create uncertainty among healthcare providers and discourage the adoption of specialized solutions. Limited Insurance Coverage Restricted reimbursement for oral appliances, diagnostic procedures, and certain treatment options can increase out-of-pocket expenses and discourage patients from seeking care. Discomfort and Poor Compliance with Oral Appliances Some patients experience discomfort, difficulty adjusting to dental splints, or inconsistent use, which can reduce treatment satisfaction and repeat demand. Limited Long-Term Evidence for Emerging Therapies Insufficient long-term clinical evidence for some newer treatment approaches can slow healthcare provider acceptance and delay wider adoption.

01

Customized Night Guards Through Digital Dentistry Open New Revenue Avenues

Dental appliance manufacturers and dental laboratories can use intraoral scanning, computer-aided design, and 3D printing to produce personalized night guards based on individual dental structures. This creates revenue avenues through premium appliance manufacturing, partnerships with dental clinics, and digital dental laboratory services.

02

AI-Based Bruxism Detection Software Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Health technology companies and dental software developers can create algorithms that analyze electromyography recordings, jaw movements, and sleep-related signals to identify grinding episodes. This opens revenue avenues through software licensing, diagnostic platform subscriptions, and integration agreements with sleep laboratories.

Sleeping Bruxism Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Treatment Type

Medication is likely to have a growth rate of 7.19% during the forecast period, driven by increasing attention to pharmacological options for managing associated symptoms such as jaw muscle pain, discomfort, and sleep disturbances.

During the forecast period, the dental approaches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, as dentists continue to recommend custom-fitted night guards and occlusal splints to protect teeth from grinding-related damage.

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By Patient Type

Pediatric will expand to 7.36% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by greater parental awareness of nighttime teeth grinding and its potential links with sleep disturbances, stress, and dental discomfort.

From 2026 to 2034, the adult segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period, as work-related stress, anxiety, sleep problems, and lifestyle factors contribute to concerns about nighttime teeth grinding. Adults experiencing tooth wear, jaw pain, or headaches increasingly seek dental evaluation and treatment to manage symptoms and prevent further damage.

By End User

The dental clinics segment is estimated to register a growth of 7.08% during the forecast period, driven by the role of dentists in identifying tooth wear, assessing jaw discomfort, and providing customized night guards and other dental interventions.

By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period, as patients with complex symptoms or coexisting sleep disorders may require multidisciplinary assessment. Access to dental specialists, sleep medicine services, and diagnostic facilities enables hospitals to evaluate related conditions and coordinate appropriate treatment.

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Sleeping Bruxism Market Regional OutlookNorth America Sleeping Bruxism Market

North America's sleeping bruxism market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.4% in 2025.

U.S. Sleeping Bruxism Market

The U.S. sleeping bruxism market benefits from demand for convenient, home-based monitoring solutions and personalised dental protection. Companies such as Otis Dental are developing sensor-enabled night guards, including the Otis Brux-Sensor, which uses embedded pressure sensors to measure bite-compression forces and monitor bruxism activity during sleep. Such innovations support the adoption of connected oral appliances that combine teeth protection with continuous monitoring, reducing reliance on occasional clinical assessments.

Canada Sleeping Bruxism Market

Canada's cold climate, characterized by prolonged winters and shorter daylight hours, can influence sleep routines and contribute to sleep disturbances, creating a relevant context for the assessment of sleep-related conditions such as bruxism. Diagnostic options include dental examinations to identify tooth wear and jaw-muscle tenderness, as well as overnight polysomnography at facilities such as Horizon Health Network Sleep Centre in New Brunswick and North Toronto Sleep Centre in Ontario, where sleep-related muscle activity and other physiological parameters can be monitored.

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Asia Pacific Sleeping Bruxism Market

The Asia Pacific sleeping bruxism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Sleeping Bruxism Market

Japan benefits from established dental healthcare infrastructure and specialized sleep dentistry services, which support the identification and management of nocturnal teeth grinding. Showa Medical University Dental Hospital operates a dedicated Sleep Dentistry Clinic that provides bruxism examinations and mouthguard-based protection. Keio University Hospital's Sleep Medicine Center offers sleep assessments and overnight polysomnography (PSG) for sleep-related conditions, including nighttime teeth grinding and clenching.

China Sleeping Bruxism Market

China plans to equip at least 70% of urban and rural communities with eldercare facilities by 2030. Expanding community-based care may create additional opportunities to raise awareness of oral health conditions and improve referrals for dental assessment, including for patients experiencing possible sleep bruxism symptoms.

India Sleeping Bruxism Market

India is expanding specialzsed dental and sleep medicine services, improving access to clinical assessment and diagnostic procedures. Institutions such as Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, offer multidisciplinary sleep evaluations that include dental assessments and polysomnography. AIIMS Rishikesh also provides overnight sleep studies with video-synchronised monitoring and electromyography (EMG).

Europe Sleeping Bruxism Market

Europe's sleeping bruxism market accounted for a share of 27.6% in 2025.

U.K. Sleeping Bruxism Market

The Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals, part of University College London Hospitals (UCLH), offers multidisciplinary sleep assessments, home sleep studies, and hospital-based polysomnography. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust provides patient guidance on identifying sleep bruxism through symptoms such as worn teeth, jaw-muscle soreness, and morning headaches. Routine dental examinations, clinical assessments, and specialised sleep investigations provide complementary pathways for evaluating the condition.

Germany Sleeping Bruxism Market

Germany has a well-established dental healthcare infrastructure and specialised sleep-medicine facilities that support the diagnosis of nocturnal teeth grinding. The Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin identifies bruxism among the sleep disorders assessed at its Interdisciplinary Sleep Medicine Centre. University Hospital Düsseldorf has developed a diagnostic bite-foil method that measures and quantifies nighttime grinding activity before significant tooth damage occurs.

Competitive Landscape

The sleeping bruxism market is moderately fragmented, with dental product manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, oral appliance developers, and dental equipment suppliers serving dental clinics. Key players such as Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Carestream Dental LLC, Henry Schein, Inc., and Planmeca Oy are estimated to collectively account for approximately 25–35% of the global sleeping bruxism market share.

Established players compete on product quality, clinical evidence, and treatment effectiveness. Emerging players focus in the sleeping bruxism market ecosystem on customized oral appliances, digital dental technologies, and patient-specific treatment options.

Dental Approaches Medication

Pediatric Adult

Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sleeping Bruxism Market Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein) Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany Carestream Dental LLC (U.S.) Akervall Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Planmeca Oy (Finland) Randmark Dental Treatment Types, LLC (U.S.) Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (U.S.) Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S. Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)Key Industry Developments September 2026 Wakebright launched its direct-to-patient TMJ Solution, combining a custom-fitted Grind Guard with an optional sensor, smart dock and companion app. January 2026 Aesyra SA reported positive clinical investigation results for AesyBite Active, an intelligent oral appliance that uses embedded sensors and biofeedback to detect and reduce sleep bruxism activity ScopeSegmentation By Treatment Type 2By Patient Type 2By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein) · Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) · Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) · Carestream Dental LLC (U.S.) · Akervall Technologies Inc. (U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The sleeping bruxism market size is valued at USD 775.14 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1302.26 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.4% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Carestream Dental. The sleeping bruxism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.